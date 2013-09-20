QROPS Indonesia. Pension Tax Relief for British Expats in Indonesia

Bangkok, Thailand -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/20/2013 -- Both British expats in Indonesia and Indonesians who have worked in the UK can now avoid UK taxes though a transfer to a QROPS Indonesia. You may not know that you get taxed 55% upon death in the UK whilst drawing your private pension and also face UK income taxes of between 0% and 55%. A transfer to a QROPS in Gibraltar or New Zealand would avoid UK taxation.



QROPS Indonesia Pension Transfer for British Expats



Why live or retire in Indonesia as a British expat?

Over 14,000 Brits live in Indonesia. With over 238 million people, it is the world’s 4th most populous country, and has the world’s largest population of Muslims. Indonesia comprises 17,508 islands and 33 provinces. Indonesia is a republic, with an elected legislature and president. The capital is Jakarta. The country shares land borders with Papua New Guinea, East Timor, and Malaysia. Other neighboring countries include Singapore, Philippines, Australia, and the Indian territory of the Andaman and Nicobar Islands. Indonesia is a founding member of ASEAN and a member of the G-20 major economies. The Indonesian economy is the world’s 18th largest economy by nominal GDP and 15th largest by purchasing power parity.



If you are a British expat in Indonesia or an Indonesian who has worked in the UK and want to transfer your pension, you can contact QROPS Specialists today to discuss your options. We can help you transfer your UK pension to a secure jurisdiction such as a QROPS in New Zealand or a QROPS in Gibraltar where your pension will grow tax free and be paid gross with no tax. Furthermore, your family will be protected from UK inheritance tax.



About QROPS Specialists

QROPS Specialists provide a comprehensive service for clients wishing to transfer their UK pension to a Qualifying Recognised Overseas Pension Scheme (QROPS).



We provide independent and fiduciary advice to our clients. We aren’t tied to any one pension company or provider, so we can genuinely find the best scheme to suit your preferences. QROPS specialists are experts in the field and will bring you constant news and updates concerning UK pension transfers abroad.



For enquiries, please send email to info@qropsspecialists.com