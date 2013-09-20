QROPS Iran Pension Transfer for British Expats to Avoid Paying Taxes

Bangkok, Thailand -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/20/2013 -- British expats living in Iran or planning to retire in Iran can now transfer their pension into a QROPS Iran to maximize pension tax relief. British expats living or working in Iran can take advantage of their offshore status and transfer their UK pension offshore to somewhere secure like the Gibraltar and will no longer have to pay UK taxes on their pension if they stay offshore.



Iranians who have worked in the UK can also benefit from a QROPS Iran pension transfer to avoid UK taxes if they intend to retire abroad.



Iran officially became an Islamic republic on 1 April 1979, following the Iranian Revolution. Iran is a founding member of the UN, NAM, OIC and OPEC. The political system of Iran, based on the 1979 constitution, comprises several intricately connected governing bodies. The highest state authority is the Supreme Leader. Shia Islam is the official religion and Persian is the official language.



Why live or retire in Iran as a British expat?

For starters, the food. The main Persian cuisines are combinations of rice with meat, chicken or fish and some onion, vegetables, nuts, and herbs. Herbs are frequently used along with fruits such as plums, pomegranates, quince, prunes, apricots, and raisins. Iranians also usually eat plain yoghurt with lunch and dinner; it is a staple of the diet in Iran. To achieve a balanced taste, characteristic flavourings such as saffron, dried limes, cinnamon, and parsley are mixed delicately and used in some special dishes. Onions and garlic are normally used in the preparation of the accompanying course, but are also served separately during meals, either in raw or pickled form. Iran is also famous for its caviar.



With two thirds of Iran’s population under the age of 25, many sports are practised in Iran, both traditional and modern. Iran is the birthplace of polo and Varzesh-e Pahlavani. Freestyle wrestling has been traditionally regarded as Iran’s national sport, however today the most popular sport in Iran is football (soccer) with the national team having reached the World Cup Final Tournament 3 times, and having won the Asian Cup on three occasions. In 1974, Iran became the first country in the Middle East to host the Asian Games. Iran is home to several unique skiing resorts with the Tochal resort being the world’s fifth-highest ski resort (3,730 m/12,238 ft at its highest station), located only 15 minutes away from Tehran. Being a mountainous country, Iran is a venue for hiking, rock climbing and mountain climbing.



About QROPS Specialists

QROPS Specialists provide a comprehensive service for clients wishing to transfer their UK pension to a Qualifying Recognised Overseas Pension Scheme (QROPS).



We provide independent and fiduciary advice to our clients. We aren’t tied to any one pension company or provider, so we can genuinely find the best scheme to suit your preferences. QROPS specialists are experts in the field and will bring you constant news and updates concerning UK pension transfers abroad.



For enquiries, please send email to info@qropsspecialists.com