QROPS Ireland Pension Transfer for British Expats to Avoid Taxes

Bangkok, Thailand -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/23/2013 -- British expats living in Ireland or who want to retire in Ireland as well as Irish residents can now engage in a QROPS Ireland pension transfer to maximize reduce taxation in their home countries.



British expats living in Ireland can take advantage of their offshore status and transfer their UK pension offshore to somewhere secure like Gibraltar or Malta and will no longer have to pay UK taxes on their pension if they stay offshore.



Irish citizens can move their pension offshore to avoid the new levy on Irish pensions which was announced in May 2011. The new levy will start at 0.6% p.a. The new pension levy will amount to an average of 7.5% on their pension pot. The contribution will be made up of 3% on the first €15,000 of pay, 6% on the next €5,000 and a 10% levy on the remainder of earnings. Irish citizens and residents can now avoid this tax by a transfer to a QROPS.



Over 300,000 Brits live in Ireland. They can avoid UK taxes by transferring their pension offshore to a secure jurisdiction such as Gibraltar or Malta. Similarly, Irish citizens and residents can move their pensions offshore to avoid the new taxes on Irish pensions. A QROPS Ireland pension transfer may be advantageous for both British expats and Irish residents who have pension pots around the 100,000 EUR or 50,000 GBP mark.



About QROPS Specialists

QROPS Specialists provide a comprehensive service for clients wishing to transfer their UK pension to a Qualifying Recognised Overseas Pension Scheme (QROPS).



We provide independent and fiduciary advice to our clients. We aren’t tied to any one pension company or provider, so we can genuinely find the best scheme to suit your preferences. QROPS specialists are experts in the field and will bring you constant news and updates concerning UK pension transfers abroad.



For enquiries, please send email to info@qropsspecialists.com