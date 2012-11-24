QROPS Specialists Now Helping British Expatriates Living or Retiring Overseas to Avoid Paying Taxes

Wattana, Thailand -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/24/2012 -- QROPS Specialists can now help British expatriates living or retiring overseas to avoid paying taxes in the UK on their existing pensions through UK pension transfers to a QROPS in Gibraltar. A QROPS is a Qualifying Recognized Overseas Pension Scheme which allows existing UK pensions to be transferred offshore in order to avoid paying taxes in the UK.



Sovereign Trustees have now launched their new Gibraltar QROPS and have priced in competitive fees for the QROPS market. The new Gibraltar QROPS may well be one of the lowest priced QROPS on the market. Couple this with Sovereign’s experience and large network of employees which makes this QROPS possibly the most attractive of the year.



A Gibraltar QROPS using either a Royal Skandia or a Royal London offshore bond discounts to 750 GBP set up fee and 900 GBP per annum after that. It is another 100 GBP set up fee and another 100 GBP per year should you choose to use another company or platform. Clients will be outside of the UK tax net, but must pay a fixed flat rate of 2.5% per year on any income, but avoid the 55% tax upon death in the UK whilst drawing benefits as well as UK’s income taxes of up to 50%.



QROPS Specialists help British expatriates with regards to their pensions. They specialize in finding the best tax efficient investment strategies for their clients. Their head office is based in Thailand for strategic reasons. QROPS Specialists is the specialist QROPS division of Credenda Associates, an international financial advisory company.



