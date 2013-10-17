QROPS Zimbabwe Pension Transfer for British Expats to Avoid Paying Taxes

Bangkok, Thailand -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/17/2013 -- British expats living in Zimbabwe or wishing to retire in Zimbabwe can now transfer their pension into a QROPS Zimbabwe to maximize pension tax relief. British expats living or working in Zimbabwe can take advantage of their offshore status and transfer their UK pension offshore to somewhere secure like the Gibraltar or New Zealand and will no longer have to pay UK taxes on their pension as long as they stay offshore. Zimbabweans who have worked in the UK can also transfer to a QROPS Zimbabwe if they have built up a substantial pension in the UK.



Zimbabweans who have worked in the UK can also transfer their pensions to a QROPS to avoid UK taxes.



Zimbabwe, officially the Republic of Zimbabwe and formerly Southern Rhodesia, Rhodesia, the Republic of Rhodesia, and Zimbabwe Rhodesia is a landlocked country located in the southern part of the African continent, between the Zambezi and Limpopo rivers. It is bordered by South Africa to the south, Botswana to the southwest, Zambia to the northwest and Mozambique to the east. Zimbabwe has three official languages: English, Shona and Ndebele.



Zimbabwe began as the British crown colony of Southern Rhodesia, created from land held by the British South Africa Company. President Robert Mugabe is the head of State and Commander in Chief of the armed forces. Morgan Tsvangirai is the Prime Minister. Mugabe has been in power since the country’s internationally recognized independence in 1980.



Mugabe points to foreign governments and alleged “sabotage” as the cause of the fall of the Zimbabwean economy, as well as the country’s 80% formal unemployment rate. Critics of Mugabe’s administration, including the majority of the international community, blame Mugabe’s controversial programme which sought to seize land from white commercial farmers.



Government spending is about 2/3rds of GDP. In an effort to combat inflation and foster economic growth the Zimbabwean Dollar was suspended indefinitely on 12 April 2009. Zimbabwe now allows trade in the United States Dollar and various other currencies such as the South African Rand, Euro, Sterling, and Botswana Pula. If you transfer your pension offshore to a QROPS Zimbabwe, you mitigate UK tax and you hold your pension in a range of currencies, Sterling, Euros, Rand or Dollars or keep the whole lot in Pounds.



About QROPS Specialists

QROPS Specialists provide a comprehensive service for clients wishing to transfer their UK pension to a Qualifying Recognised Overseas Pension Scheme (QROPS).



We provide independent and fiduciary advice to our clients. We aren’t tied to any one pension company or provider, so we can genuinely find the best scheme to suit your preferences. QROPS specialists are experts in the field and will bring you constant news and updates concerning UK pension transfers abroad.



For enquiries, please send email to info@qropsspecialists.com