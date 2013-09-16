QRradio.net Releases Open Beta Event to the Public for Trial and Use

Kingsport, TN -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/16/2013 -- Sept 16th, 2013 - Online audio advertising company, QRradio.net, announced they are releasing their online ad-streaming and campaign creation program into public beta. Their current program provides secure and constant streaming of business advertising audio clips that are accessed through scannable QR-codes. The new beta initiative will allow lifetime business benefits to those who assist in testing and sweeten a long-term streaming arrangement for any involved.



At the core, QRradio.net is seeking to facilitate effective communication between businesses and customers based upon the marketing reality that large blocks of text on mobile devices are not the most effective option for conversions, instead, audio is. “Why bother with anything but an audio presentation of your message?” Said Robert Cohen, founder of QRradio.net.



After 9 months in closed beta and development, QRradio is moving forward with the release of their unique platform by adding more users to test the system and find and eliminate any quirks or bugs that may arise. They see the added hardware and payment systems testing as well as general customer usage as benefit for everyone involved. Benefits to users who assist in testing include early access to the unique marketing arsenal and ten full audio channels for one dollar per channel. The reduced channel cost is also retained throughout the entire life of the account and represents significant ongoing savings.



QRradio.net offers a simple and easy option for streaming scannable audio-ads, providing professional voice-overs if customers so desire, and providing the mobile device scannable QR code that powers this new marketing model. “With our technology, you can create any audio presentation you might require for those who own mobile devices, and print them anywhere you need them.” Said Cohen.



About QRradio.net

QRradio.net is an international entity based in the beautiful smokey mountains of Tennessee that provides marketing campaign creation, ad streaming, and QR code advertising linking to business owners hungry for mobile conversions. Since their inception 9 months ago, QRradio.net has consistently worked towards offering the best product for mobile advertising to date. For more information on QRradio.net, please email info@qrradio.net or visit www.qrradio.net



Media Contact



RCMedia Services

3428 Bailey Ranch Road

Kingsport, TN 37660

800-710-7483

RCMediaServices.NET

Robert Cohen / Owner

news@qrradio.net