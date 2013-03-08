Qtect to Launch Architectural/interior Design Crowdsource Exchange

Washington, DC -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/08/2013 -- QTECT (www.qtect.com) announced today the prelaunch of its Web-based QTECT crowdsource platform, which enables individuals and organizations to bid on high-quality, custom architectural and interior design, and purchase construction products and services worldwide.



“Our remodeling and construction platform is to architecture, design and construction what www.99Designs.com is to graphics design,” says co-founder and CEO, Nir Buras, Ph.D., a veteran architect and town planner. “QTECT users access design talent in their price range and well-priced products; prescreened, designer professional meet new clients, showcase their design skills and add to their design portfolios; and, national brand and recommended quality suppliers make sales and gather vital marketing data.” Most importantly, QTECT’s team performs a quality assurance (QA) review on all designer work before it is released to clients.



How It Works

QTECT is easy to use for even the most nontechnical user. Clients complete a simple form describing their upcoming project and design budget. Ten to 15 of QTECT’s hundreds of designers will post designs for them. Clients review the designs and take home three to build with their local builders.



QTECT’s Internet efficiencies save home re-modelers valuable time and knock 50%-90% off the costs of concept and full-service design for their next renovation. Designers net $20-$50 per hour, higher than standard office wages. Sponsoring industry vendors will make 400% the revenue they make on standard Internet marketing spend.



“The advantage of starting with the wisdom of the crowd is for users to select from a wide range of ideas, instead of working with those of one designer at a time,” Buras explains. “What if you loved someone’s portfolio but don’t like their solutions for your project? QTECT saves users time and money by letting design speak for itself.”



QTECT’s customer service policy is the personal touch. Users can reach QTECT 24/7 by email and phone.



When given a preview of QTECT, Arol Wolford, President of SMARTBIM and active member of the Design Futures Council, said: “If you don’t build it, somebody else will,” Mark Walsh, Co-Founder of Genius Rocket added, “QTECT is a game changer.”



QTECT will launch with promotion first in the DC Metro market, and later in selected US markets.



To preview QTECT’s pre-launch landing page and register for the chance to win a free design project, go to www.qtect.com. Watch for the official launch in April, when users can sign up for service.



About QTECT

