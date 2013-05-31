Quad Cinema 4 Wall Provides Screening for Indie Films

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/31/2013 -- Independent film producers struggle with many obstacles to getting their productions out to the public. Independent film distributors abound, but many charge very high prices and do not offer the services needed to market indie films successfully.



Quad Cinema 4 Wall, independent film distributors located in the heart of New York, change that reality for an independent film company by offering unique opportunities for indie film distribution. Quad Cinema 4 Wall is a different kind of independent film distribution firm, offering the following benefits for short film distribution:



- Films play for a full week on location at the prestigious quad cinema in New York.

- Prices include the services of a professional publicist to set up screenings, compose and distribute press releases, and promote the piece in the best possible venues.

- Films are encoded and submitted through eleven digital platforms: Netflix, iTunes, Amazon Instant Video, AmazonPrime, Hulu, HuluPlus, Vudu, You Tube, Sony Entertainment Network, XBox, and Google Play.

- Films are listed with major cable VOD stations like Comcast, Time Warner, Verizon, and Cox.

- DVDs of each film are marketed through major retail chains such as Wal-Mart, Target, Best Buy, and Barnes & Noble, or, if appropriate, schools, colleges, universities, libraries, and military installations.

- Services include complete setup of a Google AdWords account, including composition of the advertisements and keyword selection.

- Films are distributed nationally through independent film distribution companies and national film marketers.

- Help with qualifying films for an Oscar award.



Quad Cinema 4 Wall works within house and with outside companies to keep prices competitively low for all of these services.



The Quad Cinema 4 Wall has quad theaters with seating capacities of 154, 139, 146 and 130 seats and will work with all independent film production companies to successfully launch new film projects.



About The Quad Cinema

The Quad Cinema 4 Wall is a company that is dedicated to making indie film distribution a reality for independent film makers. Professional film distributors not only set up screenings in the quad cinema but also offer services to make indie film distribution possible on a budget. The Quad Theater is a beautiful building located in the heart of Greenwich Village, long known for its friendliness to new directors and producers. The Quad Cinemas offers professional help in projecting and managing film screenings for self-distribution film projects.



