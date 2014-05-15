Quad City Wedding DJs Offer the Most Mesmerizing, Exciting, Entertaining and Memorable Wedding Receptions with Different Themes and Concepts

Moline, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/15/2014 -- Every couple dreams of having the most beautiful wedding reception of all times. But the dreams can only be realized when there are professional organizers behind the event. Master DJ & Visual Effects Inc. is a premier top-quality entertainment service company that offers Quad City Wedding DJs for wedding receptions in Quad Cities and surrounding areas. The company assists the couples in planning a wedding or a reception as per their dream wedding or according to a theme if any.



The company specializes in organizing formal and high class wedding receptions with DJs and Emcees who add excellent humor to the wedding glamour. Each and every wedding reception is planned to meet specific requests or unique visions or tastes of their clients. They would work closely with their clients in making the event unique, memorable and entertaining as well. The company provides Quad Cities wedding DJs, spotlights, uplighting, video screens, event lighting and many more that not only match the theme but suit the mood as well. The theme Dancing on the Clouds was a huge hit where the beautiful couple was seen dancing amidst the clouds and it was a perfect visual treat for the guests present there.



It is not just Quad City Wedding DJs services that are offered here but a whole lot of other entertainment services such as organizing Graduation dances, 50th anniversary dances and many more. For those who want to plan a stress free wedding reception without having to toil around, this is the best place to be. The company had organized dozens of formal, black-tie and class wedding receptions so far. And they strive at making each and every event an elegant, personalized and an entertaining one.



To know more about Quad City wedding DJs visit website http://www.masterdjonline.com



About http://www.masterdjonline.com

Master DJ & Visual Effects Inc., www.masterdjonline.com based at Moline, Illinois is an event management company that specializes in performing wedding receptions. The team of experienced, fresh and enthusiastic Quad City Wedding DJs make sure that the wedding receptions are entertaining and fun-filled thereby making the occasion a most memorable one for one and all present at the event.



Contact:



Master DJ & Visual Effects Inc

Address: 2424 40th Avenue, Suite 6, Moline, IL 61265

Phone: 877-504-0186

Email: info@masterdjonline.com

Website: www.masterdjonline.com