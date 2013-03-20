Quad-Core LG Optimus 4X HD Now Available for Just £13.67 Per Month at Mobiles on the Net

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/20/2013 -- Those desirous of high end mobiles have a new way of buying exclusive launches at low prices. The contract deals helps to own a mobile at a very less price by paying for it month on month. LG a well known brand of electronics has launched a quad-core Optimum 4X HD phone which is impressive and stunningly attractive. Buying a mobile with advanced features as provided by LG is quite hard to imagine for a few however Mobiles on the Net provides this phone with a monthly expenditure of just £13.67.



LG Optimus 4X HD comes with a HD IPS display which an exclusive feature and provides a great platform for watching videos and while watching the video a part of it can also be zoomed. The 8 mega pixel camera captures images with utmost clarity. The front view camera is another facility that would help making conference calls with image mode. The phone also has the complete pack of Google apps and document viewer which makes the phone apt for professional use. One exceptional feature of LG Optimus 4X HD is the facial recognition facility which would unlock the phone; this is a heightened security feature. The Andriod 4.0 brings about major changes that can be customized according to the user.



Mobiles on the Net is a single source that provides massive discounts on high-end products. After a comprehensive comparison of the prices across sites, this site provides the best deals. Customers who wish to own these phones can opt for LG Optimus 4X HD Contract Deals which would work out to possess the best electronics at an affordable price. The additional facilities are also provided based on deal that is opted. For more information visit mobilesonthenet.co.uk/optimus4xhd-contracts



