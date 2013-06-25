Quadcopter Flyer Housed in Wheel Flies, Climbs Walls and Ceilings, Looking for US Marketers

Redding, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/25/2013 -- Everbuying, a leading China wholesale platform, introduces the Aerocraft Rolling Stunt RC Flyer, a quadcopter inside a wheel enclosure which flies and climb walls. This unique flyer has gyro and posture control for precise positioning in the air or climbing up a wall, or across a ceiling. A demonstration video is embedded for watching the Aerocraft Rolling Stunt RC Flyer in action. Or the video can be accessed by going to YouTube at http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nLJxg-oYIgc



The 2.4G Built-in Gyre Aerocraft Rolling Stunt RC Flyer Mini Quadcopter UFO has a high capacity battery enabling between 5 to 8 minutes of continuous flight and climb. Its 2.4GHZ antenna provides for a 10m flight range. Able to scale walls and ceiling, the flyer can be controlled into tight corners, able to turn on its own axis. The radio controller is fully featured with forward, back, left, right, turn and sideward trim.



The Flyer sells for under $43 with quanity and drop-ship pricing available. Shipping gets done within 24 hours at ZERO cost. Complete specifications are available on Everbuying's website at http://www.everbuying.com/product439719.html



While the concept of quadcopters have been around for ninety years, and several manned prototypes were developed in the early 20th century, small scale quadcopters have become popular in the last decade. Lightweight and inexpensive, many quadcopters have come on the market for various niche segments. The Aerocraft Rolling Stunt RC Flyer adds to the quadcopter design a unique lightweight wheel of interconnected tubes to allow for rolling the quadcopter along a plane oriented at angle.



The flyer's lightweight material and modular design allows for easy and inexpensive repairs. The unit comes with four additional leafs and its use is suitable for anyone fourteen years of age or older.



This unique radio controlled quadcopter currently is available through only a handful of retail outlets in the United States. Everbuying wants sellers in the US to know they are actively seeking to expand the market reach of this unique quadcopter device. They offer competitive pricing and drop-ship options.



