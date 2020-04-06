Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE: QUAD) Long Term Investor Alert: Investigation of Potential Wrongdoing

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/06/2020 -- An investigation on behalf of investors in shares of Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE: QUAD) concerning potential breaches of fiduciary duties by certain directors of Quad/Graphics, Inc. was announced.



Investors who are current long term investors in Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE: QUAD) shares, have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm for current long term investors in NYSE: QUAD stocks follows a lawsuit filed against Quad/Graphics, Inc. over alleged securities laws violations. The investigation on behalf of current long term investors in NYSE: QUAD stocks, concerns whether certain Quad/Graphics, Inc. directors are liable in connection with the allegations made in that lawsuit.



According to that complaint filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York the plaintiff alleges that the Defendants failed to disclose to investors that the Company's book business in United States was underperforming, that, as a result, the Company was likely to divest its book business, that the Company was unreasonably vulnerable to decreases in market prices, that, to remain financially flexible while market prices decreased, the Company was likely to cut its quarterly dividend and expand its cost reduction programs, and that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects, were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.



Those who purchased shares of Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE: QUAD) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



