"Quad® Grill," an Authentic Wood/Char Cooking Grill, Now Available on Kickstarter!

Dallas, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/10/2020 -- Reimagined and redesigned, the Quad® Grill reflects a lifetime of innovation, ingenuity, and passion for outdoor cooking over an open fire. A wood/char cooking grill, the Quad® Grill uses some of the world's oldest technology to bring fresh, handmade flavors to one's backyard. Offering the premium taste of real wood/char fire cooking, consumers can enjoy a premium experience with ease and simplicity--at an affordable price--in just minutes. With the Quad® Grill, easily whip up pizzas, fajitas, burgers, chicken, or other signature recipes for friends or family to enjoy.



The Quad® Grill features a full-size, industry-standard cooking surface that measures 20"x20"x7" and weighs just 38 pounds. A portable, tabletop cooking tool, the grill is revolutionizing outdoor grilling in all corners of the world. The perfect addition to your backyard or to any tailgate or recreational event, enjoy the experience associated with real wood/char fire cooking from a grill that sustains temperatures over 900 degrees with no fancy gimmicks or hacks required. Easily return to a primal level to enjoy rich, flavorful, multicultural cuisines with simplicity and the added benefit of easy cleaning and maintenance.



The last and only grill you will ever need, funds raised from this Kickstarter campaign will be used to support the Quad® Grill and Quad® brand, and to bring this new line of grills to backyards and recreational events near you. Expected to begin in early April 2020, the Quad® Grill will ship to early backers worldwide.



The Kickstarter campaign is located on the web at:

http://www.kickstarter.com/projects/rpalermo/quad-2nd-gen

Supporters around the world can back the Quad® grill by making generous pledges and contributions via Kickstarter. Pledges start at as little as $10. But for a pledge of $490 or more, unlock other rewards as a token of your support, including a Quad® Grill, all-weather cover, and various grill accessories. Some rewards are limited, so do act fast. More information is available on the Kickstarter campaign page.



About The Quad®

The Quad® Grill was born from a lifetime passion for food and outdoor cooking. The patented grill combines a love and knowledge for food science and thermodynamics to create a revolutionary outdoor cooking experience for consumers worldwide.



Contact Person: Raymond Palermo

Company: ICWF Marketing, Inc.

Country: United States

Phone: 4047863732

Email: ray@raypalermo.com

Website: https://go.quadgrilling.com/Kickstarter