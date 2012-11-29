Quail West Real Estate in Naples Releases New Website

Naples, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/29/2012 -- Quail West Real Estate has formally launched the release of their new website today, http://quailwestrealestate.us. This is in line with their most recent marketing stance, with the ultimate aim of becoming the best online source of real estate information about Quail West. The community is known for its exclusivity and quiet elegance and all these characteristics are embodied on the website.



There are several points about that the site the company would like to emphasize on. These points are the main reasons as to why people should take the time to look at it, especially if they are planning to acquire a property in Quail West. First, the site is said to contain the richest data about the community. The company has mentioned several times that there seems to be a shortage of online information about the opulent and striking community of Quail West. Second, all the information found on the site are all updated and will be continuously changed, whenever the need to do so arises. The company says that they understand how dynamic the real estate market in Quail West is therefore there is no way that the new website will remain stagnant. Lastly, the site has a great streamlined layout in order to encourage easy navigation. Since the webpages are also classified accordingly, finding the right info does not have to take forever.



The Director of Marketing and Public Relations, Caleb Randall is probably most excited about the final release of the new website. "I have looked forward to this moment for some time now. I always had faith in our team and I knew that this site will turn out to be a success. The truth is that it has exceeded my expectations and I want nothing more than to throw it out to the public."



