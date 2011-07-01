Qualified San Diego Contractors Featured on Brand New Website

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/01/2011 -- Answering the need for a single resource that provides qualified contractors in San Diego, San Diego Home Service is announcing the release of their brand new website, http://www.sandiegohomeservice.com.



The advent of the internet seemed like the end-all answer to searching for credible contractors, but consumers quickly found out that reviews can be fudged by anyone with an internet connection, and there are very few (if any) measures in place to substantiate the claims made on a contractor’s website.



In an effort to meet the recent demand for pre-screened contractors, San Diego Home Service maintains a highly exclusive member list that gives home owners access to qualified service providers.



Home owners can find contractors with the best reputations and service history. Their profiles are transparent, and the reviews they receive are matched to the jobs they did to ensure that they were given by actual customers.



For San Diego contractors, they get to be on an exclusive website that drives customers straight to their doorstep. They are part of a highly effective San Diego marketing campaign that gives them quality leads without having to drum up business on their own.



Together, this combination assures a seamless project that will save money and time for everyone involved; excellent customer service on one end, and a continuous stream of potential customers on the other.



San Diego Home Service offers a wide range of services including: San Diego Cabinets, San Diego Windows and Doors, Roofing, Concrete, Drywall, Carpentry, Paint & Stucco, Pool Services, Insulation, Plumbing, Landscaping, Flooring, San Diego Solar contractors and all other contracting services a home owner may need.



Perhaps the most attractive quality of the website is that it is highly interactive and it helps users make the most informed decision when hiring a contractor. They can see pictures of a contractor’s past projects, read real reviews from clients, and be sure that they are a credible company that will perform the job on time and within budget. And for those that don’t maintain a stellar reputation in the community- they are replaced with contractors that will.



San Diego Home Service provides a digital marketplace for San Diego home improvement services and aims to restore a sense of professionalism, trust, and transparency to the home service industry for the city of San Diego. To learn more about San Diego Home Service please visit: http://www.sandiegohomeservice.com/



