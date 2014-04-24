Guangdong, China -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/24/2014 -- Many cellphone repair shops or wholesalers of replacement parts are dealing with iPhone 4/4S LCD Screen as a business. Some repair shops can replace 100+ pieces broken screens for their clients per day. And some wholesalers sold or bought thousands of the iPhone 4/4S lcd screens per month. But there are many quality grades with different prices. Which one is the best one? A professional iPhone 4 4S LCD Screen supplier called ecever would clarify more details about the Different Quality and Price for iPhone 4 4S LCD Screen Digitizer from Whole China. This will help these people who dealing phone parts to avoid any disappointing experience in future.



From Ebay, Aliexpress, Amazon and other B2C Online Platforms, just try a easy search of iPhone 4 4S LCD Screen Digitizer, it shows many listings. The price is ranging from $15-30 USD, some of the price includes free shipping. The question is: why the price is so different? The price gap is too large! Now, please see ecever's explanations:



Different price determines different quality for iPhone 4 4S LCD Screen Digitizer:



1.Price Grade: $15-18 USD

Quality Grade: The price is the lowest. A professional repair technician from ecever made a conclusion: the LCD Display is 30% not Original, maybe 70% of the lcd display is Original. And the front Glass and frame is not original. There is a big problem - the LCD Flex Cable is Assembled by secondary factory, not OEM factory. As a OEM procedure, the lcd display should be assembled with the LCD flex cable, the OEM factory has powerful machine and technical method, the lcd display assembled with flex cable perfectly. But some secondary factories assemble the display with flex themselves, the flex cable did not connected with display very well, of course it is difficult to see the difference. With Non-OEM machine and low cost labour, the total price of the lcd screen is cheap.



Problems may occur ($15-18 USD lcd screen):

(1)About 30% of the display has dead pixels or spots, the dead pixels can be checked under black or white pictures. (2)The display does not show image after installation, it just shows black or white screen. (3)The screen is shaking all the time. (4)The screen is too thick, it can not be installed into the middle plate. (5)The gap between the frame and screen is large.



2. Price Grade: $19-23 USD

Quality Grade: The price is belong to middle price. The front glass maybe waterproof. And most of the lcd displays are without the dead pixels. But there is still a problem - the lcd flex cable is assembled by secondary factory too. For a professional repair technician, installing the screen will not cause problems. However, the defective rate is 8-15%. Installation need to be slowly and carefully.



Problems may occur ($19-23 USD lcd screen):

(1)The touch screen is not sensitive. (2)The frame has gap and easily damaged. (3)Black or white screen after installation. (4)The screen is shaking all the time.



3. Price Grade: $24-27 USD

Quality Grade: This price higher than the previous 2 types. The front glass is waterproof, the display is Original retina display. Most important is the lcd flex cable is assembled by OEM factory (Not secondary). The flex connects with display very well. The frame fits the screen without gap. This Quality is enough for repair service. Nearly 99% of the screen is working fine after installation.



Problems may occur ($24-27 USD lcd screen):

The defective rate is very low. The screens with dead pixel is only 1%.



4. Price Grade: $28-32

Quality Grade: The price seems high. This quality is OEM lcd display with high quality waterproof glass. Some sellers added the front camera holder and earpiece mesh. But the third type quality ($24-27 USD) is enough for repair business.



5. Price Grade: $38-43

Quality Grade: This quality is OEM LCD Display with OEM Front Glass. Everything is OEM. But price is the highest.



As a whole, the quality of iPhone 4 4S lcd screen digitizer is determined by the LCD Flex cable which is compressed by OEM factory or Non-OEM factory.



About Elec Create Technology Co., Limited (Hong Kong Company)

Ecever is a professional supplier of good quality iPhone LCD Screen,Samsung LCD, HTC Parts and other phone parts.Tested good quality parts. Most of the products are sold to US, Canada, Europe, Australia and New Zealand etc.



Website: http://www.ecever.com



Location: 15/B—15/F Cheuk Nang Plaza 250 hennessy Road, Hong Kong



Grade A and good quality replacement parts, you can see here details:

iPhone 4 LCD Screen Digitizer Assembly

iPhone 4S LCD Display Touch Screen Replacement