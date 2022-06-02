Quality Assurance Engineer One of the Top 5 in-Demand Jobs

Berlin, Germany -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/02/2022 -- A recent report has identified that quality assurance engineer is now one of the top 5 in-demand jobs, alongside others such as product designer and software engineer. This comes as the market for quality assurance jobs - like many others - opens up in the wake of the pandemic to integrate much more remote work and hiring. Geographic limits have been lifted and organisations seeking to fill positions, such as quality assurance engineer, are now taking a much broader view of where staff need to be in terms of location. There are many advantages to opting for such a global perspective on hiring, including that it tends to distribute innovation faster and ensures that there are opportunities for those who don't come from markets such as the US or Europe. Thanks to the internet, labour markets are being created today without the restrictions of geography, which is positive news for both candidates and companies where quality assurance jobs are concerned.



EPM Scientific is a leading specialist recruiter for the life sciences sector, helping organisations globally to tap into new talent pipelines, whether remote or not. The firm is focused on ensuring that those with skill sets that are highly in demand - such as a quality assurance engineer - are able to take advantage of the spike in enquiries for their services. With a database of more than a million mid-to-senior professionals, the firm is also very well resourced when it comes to helping enterprises build resilient and growth-focused teams. In addition to expertise with quality assurance jobs, the team at EPM Scientific also has experience in many other connected areas, including hiring for clinical development, clinical operations, medical communications, commercial and medical affairs. Over the years EPM Scientific has worked with a broad range of organisations, from agile start-ups to global institutions. With each one, a combination of permanent, contract and multi-hire solutions ensure that options can be created for every hiring need.



The market for quality assurance jobs is global and EPM Scientific is well placed to cater to the international nature of hiring needs. In Germany, the firm has extensive coverage nationwide that includes most major cities such as Berlin and Munich, as well as Frankfurt, Hamburg and Cologne. In addition to a well-established German presence for quality assurance jobs, the team here is also part of a 1,000+ strong worldwide workforce. Plus, EPM Scientific is also the recruitment partner of choice to hundreds of world-leading companies as part of the Phaidon International group, which operates across 6 countries. EPM Scientific has built a reputation on consistently delivering exceptional service and expert, insightful advice and support. This relies heavily on the commitment and skill of the internal team, which is why the firm invests regularly in its people. Consultants are consistently trained and work with best-in-class recruitment technology and strategies. As well as quality assurance jobs, there are many roles available via EPM Scientific today including Medical Science Liaison, Senior Biostatistician and Clinical Supply Chain Manager.



The team at EPM Scientific said, "At the heart of every organisation is its people, and in Life Sciences it's no different. We predict in 2022 the demand for talent will not slow down, with particular interest in talent that can take your drug, device or therapeutic application through from conception in Research & Development all the way to Clinical. Sales & Marketing is also another area of growth for us in 2022.



The world has never looked so keenly into Pharma and Life Sciences. As the vaccines have been, and continue to be, rolled out worldwide, talent shortages have also never been more prominent. There are plenty of opportunities for strong talent to make moves across new studies and add another life-changing project to their CV."



To find out more information about Quality assurance jobs in Germany visit https://www.epmscientific.de



For any media inquiries please contact Gary Elliott at Iconic Digital – 020 71000726.



For all other enquiries please contact EPM Scientific DE: +49 30 72 62 11 444.



For more information about EPM Scientific DE services, please go to https://www.epmscientific.de.



About EPM Scientific DE

EPM Scientific DE partners with organisations across the fast-expanding pharmacovigilance sector. The firm's 1000+ employees support growth and development among enterprises where innovation and insight will be crucial to both current and future generations.