Quality Assurance Jobs Indispensable in German Pharmaceutical Manufacturing

Berlin, Germany -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/30/2022 -- Quality assurance in the healthcare sector has always been vital. However, during the pandemic it became a particularly hot topic, especially in the context of patient safety. In Germany there are two systems that are key to implementing quality assurance: The Guideline of the German Medical Association (Rili-BÄK) and accreditation according to DIN EN ISO 15189. Creating uniform standards for quality assurance across the country has been at the heart of the role that these systems have to play. Over the past two years, with so much cross-border collaboration taking place, it also became crucial to ensure these standards were being maintained across borders, which is why quality assurance jobs have become indispensable in the German pharmaceutical manufacturing sector, and beyond. Ensuring patient safety through competent diagnostics is vital and it has been key to use these standards to establish trust in the medical facilities and the laboratories that support them.



Quality assurance jobs came under the spotlight as the pandemic evolved, and continue to be essential to the pharmaceutical sector today. EPM Scientific is well established as a specialist life science recruiter with the skills and reach to support those in quality assurance jobs. The firm was established in 2012 and today provides expert hiring support in many different areas, from quality assurance jobs to recruitment in R&D, clinical development, commercial, regulatory and engineering. Thanks to a database of more than a million mid-to-senior professionals that the firm has built up over the years, EPM Scientific is very well resourced. The team here is the obvious first choice for talented people in quality assurance jobs, as well as organisations across life sciences looking to recruit for innovation growth. A combination of permanent, contract and multi-hire solutions ensures that the team is always able to create options for every hiring need.



The demand for quality assurance jobs is a global one and EPM Scientific is well placed to help ensure that the right connections are made, across borders if necessary. The firm's network in Germany is extensive and includes most major cities, including Berlin and Munich, as well as Frankfurt, Hamburg and Cologne. The German team is also part of a 1,000+ strong worldwide workforce and EPM Scientific is also the recruitment partner of choice to hundreds of world-leading companies as part of the Phaidon International group, which operates across 6 countries. In an area like quality assurance jobs, it's vital for recruitment support to be expert and insightful. EPM Scientific invests heavily in its own people, ensuring that consultants are trained on an ongoing basis and work with best-in-class recruitment technology and strategies. There are many different roles available via the firm today including QE Supervisor, Research and Development Scientist and Supplier Quality Engineer.



The team at EPM Scientific said, "At the heart of every organisation is its people, and in Life Sciences it's no different. We predict in 2022 the demand for talent will not slow down, with particular interest in talent that can take your drug, device or therapeutic application through from conception in Research & Development all the way to Clinical. Sales & Marketing is also another area of growth for us in 2022.



The world has never looked so keenly into Pharma and Life Sciences. As the vaccines have been, and continue to be, rolled out worldwide, talent shortages have also never been more prominent. There are plenty of opportunities for strong talent to making moves across new studies and add another life-changing project to their CV."



