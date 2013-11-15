Quality Car Tail Pipes at Competitive Prices from Jingzhizhou Auto Accessories Company

Guangzhou, Guangdong -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/15/2013 -- The proper functioning of a car depends on the effective removal of waste gases produced by the engine through the exhaust system. The exhaust system consists of different parts which include exhaust pipe, exhaust header, catalytic converter and muffler. The tail pipe of the car which is visible from the outside also needs to be made of highly durable materials as serves as the passageway for the exhaust gases. They are prone to corrosion and rust because of their exposure to the exhaust gases. Jingzhizhou Auto Accessories Company is one of the leading manufacturers of car tail pipes for nearly every brand of car. Through constant innovation and development, the company ensures the production of highly durable tail pipes for cars. Tail pipes for some of the leading car brands like Audi, Ford, Nissan, Volkswagen, Mazda, etc are manufactured by the company.



The primary products manufactured by the company include auto tail pipes and car tail throats. The make use of the most advanced technologies of recent times to ensure that the products meet up to the expectations of the buyers. Buyers can make their purchase from the online portal of the company by selecting product of their choice. Different types of colour choices are available for the tail pipes of the car which can provide the vehicle with a unique look of its own. Starting from SUVs to hatchbacks to MPVs, the company serves as the one stop destination for all types of car tail pipes. The company also exports its products to different parts of the world which includes Western Europe, North America, South America, Eastern Europe, Eastern Asia, Southeast Asia, Oceania, Africa and the Middle East. The stainless steel used by the company for manufacturing the car parts have strong resistance against corrosion and highly favoured in the market for its superior quality.



Different kinds of tail pipe covers are also manufactured by Jingzhizhou Auto Accessories Company and Audi exhaust tail pipe cover happens to be one of them. The tail pipes manufactured by the company are not only highly durable but comes with nice designs and shapes complementing the overall look of a vehicle. The products are mainly shipped by land, air or sea but depending on the requirements of the client, the company chooses the appropriate shipping line for fast delivery. The products manufactured by the company are available at competitive prices and they are thoroughly dedicated to offer their customers with the best service and products at all times.



About Jingzhizhou Auto Accessories Company

Jingzhizhou Auto Accessories Company has been involved in the manufacture of car tail pipes and car tail covers for more than six years and highly reputed for their excellent products. The products manufactured by the company are aimed towards the leading automobile brands like Nissan, Ford, Audi, Volkswagen and many more.



URL: http://www.jzz-tailpipe.com/



Media Contact

Company : Jingzhizhou Auto Accessories Co., Ltd

Address : 217 satlls, 2rd Floor, Jingzhong Plaza,

36 Yongfu Road,

Guangzhou, Guangdong, China (Mainland)

Phone : 86-20-87213413

Email Id : cn.gz.jzz@gmail.com

Website : http://www.jzz-tailpipe.com