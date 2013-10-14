Quality Cottages Delve Into Social Sharing Using Creative Commons Lyrics in Their Latest Video

Solva, Pembrokeshire -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/14/2013 -- The video uses a soundtrack borrowed under the Creative commons licence from http://dig.ccmixter.org. The snappy lyrics 'things I love, things I hate' has been created by Scomber who allowed his Daughter free range to tell of the things she loves and hates and added these lyrics to a great instrumental backing.



“A holiday is about creating a great moment, so we were looking for a soundtrack that captured the essence of a holiday, through a child's eyes" said Tim, General Manager at Cottages. “Creative Commons is a superb organisation. It allows companies of our size to use great, original music in our videos and to promote smaller musicians at the same time. This song and the images we have chosen evokes nostalgia in all of us in the office and embodies the essence of a family holiday.”



Quality Cottages will soon team up with some local bands in Wales (‘because of the bears’ and ‘the lovely somethings’) whose great, folk style music will feature in future videos and can be found on another great source: soundcloud.com.



“We are living in a fascinating time at the moment with all the various way we can share our message through social media and online sources” says Hayley, Media Manager at Quality Cottages. “We are a family company who have always been keen to keep our personal message. It is, using one of our USPs. We know Wales so well, we know our houses. Now we can share all of this knowledge in a genuine environment, straight from us. Instagram for example allows our whole team to feed photos across Wales, Pinterest allows us to share styles and moods from our houses. It is highly personal.The new world of social media is such a breath of fresh air. We can now work with all our local contacts and share our message in creative ways. It is an exciting time to be in business!”



About Quality Cottages

Quality Cottages have over 50 years experience renting quality properties across the whole of Wales. They represent a wide range of styles, from barns and cottages, contemporary to traditional. Their philosophy is to specialise in Quality not Quantity. They personally inspect and select every property in their portfolio - each properties ambience is carefully evaluated. Their highly experienced, knowledgeable team take great pride and patience in assisting guests in the selection of their holiday.