Quality Credit Repair Discusses the Best Ways to Utilize a Stimulus Payment

Philadelphia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/19/2021 -- Most Americans have now or will shortly receive their second round of stimulus checks due to the ongoing economic crisis caused by the pandemic. The precedent for stimulus payments was set in the early spring of 2020 when the CARES Act was passed, which sent $1200.00 checks to individuals. The second round of stimulus legislation precipitated additional $600.00 checks sent to eligible Americans. With continued lockdowns and economic uncertainty for many, Quality Credit Repair, a leading credit counseling service in Philadelphia, realizes the importance of using the stimulus payment the best way possible to ensure financial security.



First, the immediate needs of an individual must be met. Stimulus money should be used towards monthly bills, mortgage payments, or basic necessities. If someone falls behind trying to maintain a monthly budget, any money received should be put immediately towards it.



If current bills can be managed, the next best thing to use the stimulus payment towards is any outstanding debts. By reducing the amount an individual owes towards a debt of any kind, the better the individual's economic outlook. The less interest one has to pay will mean greater liquidity in the future.



Now, more than ever, it is essential to start an emergency fund. If a fund has already been started, put some of the stimulus money into it. If a fund doesn't exist, it would be wise to begin a savings plan in case of an emergency.



