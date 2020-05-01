Quality Credit Repair Explores How COVID-19 Is Affecting Mortgage Rates

Philadelphia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/01/2020 -- Back in March, the Federal Reserve made two rate cuts that were integral to the central bank's overarching efforts to protect the economy from further damage as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. Rates on fixed-rate mortgages and home equity lines have fallen since the Federal Reserve pledged to buy billions of dollars' worth of mortgage-backed securities (MBSs) and cut short-term rates. This action impacts prospective homebuyers and homeowners looking to refinance.



Just shy of two weeks after a reduction of half a percentage point in interest rates, the Fed announced a cut of a full percentage point — setting a target federal funds rate to a range of 0% to 0.25%. These reductions are designed to help stimulate the economy when the worst of the pandemic is over, and individuals return to work in a fuller capacity. This tactic, known as quantitative easing, ensures lenders have money available for homebuyers and refinancers to borrow. From mid-March to mid-April, fixed mortgage rates fell less than .5%



Those looking to refinance split into two classifications, including homeowners looking to refinance for a higher degree of financial security and homebuyers eager to take advantage of lower interests to make their first step on the right foot.



