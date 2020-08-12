Quality Credit Repair Offers Insight on Building Good Credit as a College Student

Philadelphia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/12/2020 -- Quality Credit Repairs, one of Philadelphia's most trusted credit repair companies, is helping students and parents start this back-to-school season with a bang by offering their insight and expertise on the best ways to build good credit as a college student.



Many people, both young and old, incorrectly assume that credit cards are a source of free money and, as a result, quickly find themselves in more debt than they can handle.



To avoid such a drastic mistake, college students who are serious about building their credit history need to educate themselves and build their financial literacy. They should take the time to research the answers to the following questions:



- What is credit?

- How does a credit card work?

- How much of a credit card bill should be paid every month?

- How do interest rates tie into everything?

- Why is credit so important in the real world?



Then, college students can begin looking into credit card options or other credit alternatives. To qualify for a credit card, individuals under the age of 21 need to have a source of income as per the 2009 CARD Act. Otherwise, they will need a cosigner, such as a parent and a guardian, to help them obtain a credit card.



There are, however, other credit alternatives they can consider, like secured credit cards or credit builder loans. Both will help college students build their credit with very little risk to the lender, making each option the perfect starting point for some people.



Once college students have a line of credit, whether it's secured or unsecured, they should use it to pay for necessities or to get a head start on their student loans.



About Quality Credit Repair

Quality Credit Repair works to help clients better their credit score and ensure they receive the most accurate credit reports. Their dedicated and highly trained consultants have over 20 years of experience resolving credit related issues. They will review a client's credit report and highlight areas that are harming the scores. The consultant will also layout changes the individual can make to better their credit. The company helps build credit by recommending the opening of secured accounts with certain, trusted lenders. Their services are available to clients anywhere in the country.



