Quality Digest Daily Featured Seegrid Solution as Continuous Improvement for AISIN Manufacturing

Pittsburgh, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/13/2013 -- Quality Digest Daily, a newsletter from Quality Digest Magazine, recently featured an article written by manufacturing journalist Thomas R. Cutler regarding the deployment of robotic lift trucks at AISIN Manufacturing that produced fewer accidents, less material damage, higher productivity, and best-practice standard operating procedures. The article is titled, “When Robots Do the Heavy Lifting.” The newsletter can be found on the link: http://mad.ly/34e8b3?pact=15197048748&fe=1



Cutler reported, “Lift trucks are one of the most important transport vehicles for goods at almost all companies. Automating the functions of a manned lift truck to positioning, monitoring, tracking, and identification enables fewer accidents, less material damage, higher productivity, and best-practice standard operating procedures. Only when the human variance is removed can quality control processes be realized and errors, damage, and injury prevented.”



AISIN deployed Seegrid robotic industrial trucks to reduce operating costs while increasing quality, productivity, and efficiency. Each robotic industrial truck is equipped with SICK sensors to ensure comprehensive noncontact protection. These safety laser scanners and laser measurement sensors provide automated, heavy-load vehicles with all-around protection for humans and against collisions with materials in their path.



For 30 years Quality Digest has been bringing news and information to quality professionals. With more than 40,000 opted-in subscribers, the magazine is the source for cutting-edge management, tools, and innovation in the field. Today, Quality Digest is completely web-based and provides daily news on the quality industry via our daily e-newsletter. The website is a unique resource and contains all editorial from the magazine back to 1995. Quality Digest is part of the family of Millennium 360 Inc., a company that has moved beyond publishing to embrace the challenges of a “new media” world.



AISIN USA Manufacturing Inc. is a leader in the creation and production of high-quality components and systems for the automotive industry’s most demanding companies. The firm holds ISO 14001 and ISO/TS16949:2002 certifications and is continually upgrading of quality design and manufacturing processes. The quality initiatives put in place by vendors and partners ensure quality materials arrive at their plants.



About Seegrid

Founded in 2003, based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, Seegrid Corporation (http://www.seegrid.com) brings robotic vision-guided technology to the material handling industry. With more than thirty years of innovation and research by leading robotic scientists, engineers, programmers and logistics practitioners worldwide, Seegrid’s exclusive Robotic Industrial Trucks are revolutionizing the movement of materials in manufacturing and distribution environments. Seegrid’s technology transforms industrial vehicles into unmanned, automated pallet trucks and tow tractors that operate without the need for wire, tape, laser, magnet or other costly automated guided vehicle (AGV) guidance systems. Seegrid offers solutions that optimize workflow processes by increasing productivity and reducing costs, creating economic and operational advantages. Fast Company named Seegrid as one of the Top 50 World’s Most Innovative Company in 2013 and among the Top 10 World’s Most Innovative Robotics Company in 2013. Follow Seegrid Corporation on Twitter at @Seegrid.



