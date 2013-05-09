Quality Digest Reports Seegrid Robotic Industrial Trucks Equipped with SICK Sensors

Pittsburgh, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/09/2013 -- A feature article regarding the deployment of robotic lift trucks and how they produced fewer accidents, less material damage, higher productivity, and best-practice standard operating procedures at AISIN Manufacturing was just published in Quality Digest. The article titled, “When Robots Do the Heavy Lifting” profiled how AISIN deployed Seegrid robotic industrial trucks to reduce operating costs while increasing quality, productivity, and efficiency. Each robotic industrial truck is equipped with SICK sensors to ensure comprehensive noncontact protection. These safety laser scanners and laser measurement sensors provide automated, heavy-load vehicles with all-around protection for humans and against collisions with materials in their path.



AISIN USA Manufacturing Inc. develops and produces high-quality components and systems for the automotive industry’s most demanding companies. Although lean initiatives and quality are primary focuses at AISIN, the company was looking to deploy a process that would increase efficiency and reduce the overall cost of material handling. AISIN needed a solution that was adaptable and flexible with ever-changing floor and facility layouts. For this reason AGVs could not be used because they often require tape, tracks, and other rigid-path routing.



AISIN noted that robots provide a consistent flow of internal component movement as well as inventory reduction due to more frequent deliveries to the manufacturing lines. Employees plan and manage the robots more efficiently because they know when the robots will return to their area. This knowledge greatly reduces cycle time in transferring component parts from the receiving dock to the manufacturing area, as well as with transporting orders from finished goods to the shipping dock.



With robots improving operational efficiency, AISIN experienced overall reduction in material handling cost without compromising quality. Robots enabled AISIN to move team members into more value-added jobs within the manufacturing process. Robot operators also provided suggestions on how to improve the AISIN’s continuous process improvement efforts with the use of robots.



Robots deliver automotive parts reliably and in a predictable manner, eliminating damage to product and facility. Removing the operator from the vehicle eliminates accidents and injuries, creating a safer work environment.



About Seegrid

Founded in 2003, based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, Seegrid Corporation (www.seegrid.com) brings robotic vision-guided technology to the material handling industry. With more than thirty years of innovation and research by leading robotic scientists, engineers, programmers and logistics practitioners worldwide, Seegrid’s exclusive Robotic Industrial Trucks are revolutionizing the movement of materials in manufacturing and distribution environments. Seegrid’s technology transforms industrial vehicles into unmanned, automated pallet trucks and tow tractors that operate without the need for wire, tape, laser, magnet or other costly automated guided vehicle (AGV) guidance systems. Seegrid offers solutions that optimize workflow processes by increasing productivity and reducing costs, creating economic and operational advantages. Fast Company named Seegrid as one of the Top 50 World’s Most Innovative Company in 2013 and among the Top 10 World’s Most Innovative Robotics Company in 2013. Follow Seegrid Corporation on Twitter at @Seegrid.



Seegrid Corporation

http://www.seegrid.com

Amanda Merrell

amerrell@seegrid.com

412-379-4500