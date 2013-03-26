Quality Expert Daryl Guberman to Speak at ASQ New Haven Dinner Meeting

Shelton, CT -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/26/2013 -- Jay Krishnamoorthy, Chairman of ASQ New Haven Section 0305, announced today Daryl Guberman, a quality management specialists with over 30 years experience in the aerospace, medical implants and materials, and printing fields will be the featured speaker for ASQ New Haven on April 17, 2013 at Casa Nova Ristorante, 833 River Road, Shelton, Connecticut.



Guberman, President and Founder of Guberman-PMC, LLC, will discuss at the meeting the essentials of quality management and processes, including an overview on ISO standardization and compliance, the lack of value-added certification and surveillance, and the growing number of customer complaints facing traditional registrars. Guberman will also discuss the crucial need for truly impartial accreditation bodies, and the competitive advantages they provide by overseeing registration companies independent of influences from international, governmental and/or industry conglomerates. The meeting will be open to a forum for attendees to ask questions about ISO certification.



Reservations for the dinner meeting can be submitted at http://www.asqnewhaven.org/reservation.html For any questions, call Jay Krishnamoorthy, Chairman of ASQ New Haven at 203-589-5350. A unique gift will be given to every attendee.



About ASQ New Haven - http://asqnewhaven.org

The mission of ASQ New Haven is to provide networking, communication and development opportunities to support knowledge, skills and abilities in quality principles and concepts to its members. The organization has achieved GOLD Excellence and Total Quality awards for 2010-2011 QMP year.



About Guberman-PMC, LLC - http://dguberman.com

Guberman-PMC is a full-service quality management firm specializing in helping companies in a wide range of industries secure value-added ISO-9001:2008, 13485, AS9100, and TS16949, as well as ISO-17025 and ISO-14000 compliance and certification. The company was recently chosen by the American Machine Shops Network as the top ISO certification specialists in the country for 2013.



For more information contact:

Daryl Guberman

203-556-1493

daryltqrs@yahoo.com