Quality Host Online Celebrates 12 Years of Service with No SetUp Fees & 24/7 Support

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/06/2014 -- Syed Balkhi, reporting for the Huffington Post Online makes it clear as to why the hosting of your company website should be left to professionals with experience in the field. He explains, “The importance of working with a respected web hosting company can not be understated. Unfortunately most small business owners make the wrong choice, choosing web design over quality web hosting. This is because they do not properly anticipate or evaluate their full online needs.”



The writer further makes his point with several examples that can make or break any website. Balkhi explains, “The results of working with an inexperienced hosting choice can also be detrimental to your website. Your company needs to maximize profits and a poorly hosted website may impede this effort.” Syed Balkhi then adds, “The result can be a loss or revenue and a negative effect on your search engine optimization rankings. Particularly dangerous, is the reality of malware attacks, security issues and losses when data is not backed up correctly.”



To work companies of all sizes in preventing these losses, the team at Quality Host Online seeks to rectify these online issues before they begin. Company Spokesperson Salman describes their goals in the industry this way, “We consider ourselves one of the best business hosting services because we offer our clients cheap hosting services for both business and personal hosting. We offer our hosting services on all forms of Linux servers along with complete domain registration services. At Quality Hosting Online we see ourselves as a reseller hosting business where we can accomplish all these at unbelievably low prices.”



To this Salman adds, “We make it our mission to offer everything from basic web hosting to advanced solutions for every e commerce situation you can face. Right now our company is considered one of the top business hosting companies online, as we currently host customers from over one hundred and forty countries from around the globe.”



Proving his point, Salman describes how his company is able to accomplish this for their clients in their over twelve years of service. “We have made it a point not to include any hidden or setup fees. We not only provide data protection and backup services, but offer technical support all hours of the day and year. We guarantee our systems and even offer our new clients a thirty day guarantee or their money back if they are not satisfied with the performance of our servers.”



About Quality Host Online

Quality Host Online has been offering superior web hosting services on its high performance servers to an international clientele for over twelve years. In addition to hosting websites around the world, their team provides constant technical support on a 24/7 basis. Their services also include data protection and a full range of support services for both business and personal websites around the world. They pride themselves on providing these services with rates far below their competitors in the internet marketplace.