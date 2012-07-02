Quality Inn Miami Motel Announces Amenities for Business Travelers

South Miami, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/02/2012 -- The Quality in South at The Falls recently announced an extension of amenities for business travelers. The popular Miami Motel announced these new features as an extension of their existing guest amenities. The new business amenities include AV equipment, conference room, copying services, facsimile services, free wireless internet and more. The motel which is located at 14501 S. Dixie Hwy Miami, FL 33176 is a popular destination for those seeking an affordable place to stay that is close to locations in both Miami-Dade and Monroe County.



The Quality Inn South Miami has 100 rooms its two story hotel complex. The rooms come with standard guest amenities including 24-hour front desk services, free morning newspaper, dry cleaning, room service, wake-up call and more. The rooms have top-of-the-line features like cable access, coffee makers, work desks, free high-speed internet, hairdryers and separate vanity area. The new business amenities add to the existing amenities of this comprehensive guest servicing South Miami motel.



The hotel also features a quality swimming pool and a unique feature with an award winning restaurant attached to the hotel itself. The restaurant is Romanza Trattoria which is a top rated Italian Restaurant.



According to their website the Quality Inn South at The Falls is, “Family-Owned and operated since 1972 and a consistent recipient of AAA's 2 Diamond Award, the Quality Inn South at the Falls continues to exceed the expectations of modern travelers. Our hotel is just minutes from South Florida's attractions, local businesses, and hundreds of nearby restaurants and shops”. The hotel is also in close proximity to Miami International Airport and great attractions like Fairchild Tropical Gardens, Everglades National Park and more.