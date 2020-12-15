Quality Internal Medicine and Adult Primary Care Services in Katy, TX

Katy, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/15/2020 -- Lifecare Primary Medical Associates is a premier health care and wellness center offering a comprehensive range of services for patients above the age of 18 including specialized services for women and older patients. The center has a team of experienced physicians qualified in Internal Medicine, Preventive and Primary Care in Katy, TX. These physicians work towards helping their patients meet their personal health goals. The treatment options are designed as per the patient's unique concerns and preferences. As qualified family doctors in Katy, Texas, these physicians also help their clients achieve a healthy lifestyle and assist them in preventing illnesses. All the cases are handled by experienced board-certified Internal Medicine Doctors.



Lifecare Primary Medical Associates offers a comprehensive preventive medical examination and personal wellness plan; with routine exams to diagnose and manage adult conditions. The center also has special focus on diabetes, obesity, heart and lung diseases, hypertension, management of chronic diseases, vaccinations, women's healthcare, weight management and a whole other medical conditions. Dr. Samira Khan is the family doctor in Katy Texas who has special training in managing chronic conditions and is seen working with patients who suffer from more than one health condition. The primary care physicians in Katy, TX are available on appointment. Annual physicals, routine check-ups, personal counseling, screening tests and vaccinations are also taken up here. The health center is currently accepting new patients from Katy, Cinco Ranch, Sugar Land and Greater Houston Areas.



To know more about Primary care physician katy tx visit https://www.lifecareprimarymedical.com/



Lifecare Primary Medical Associates, PLLC. is a healthcare center that provides quality health care and wellness services in Primary Care and Internal Medicine for patients over 18 years of age and older patients.



Lifecare Primary Medical Associates, PLLC.

Address: 633 E Fernhurst Dr. Suite 202. Katy, TX 77450

Phone: 281-712-7757

Website: https://www.lifecareprimarymedical.com/