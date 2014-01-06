Quality Knives Company Terrier Blades Unveils "The Necky" to the Public

Toronto, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/06/2014 -- Terrier Blades, a high-quality handmade knife company founded by Peter Demmer, recently announced the launch of its newest product, the Necky. The Necky, which is known for its versatility, usefulness, and craftsmanship, is one of the company’s newest Neck knives.



Terrier Blades’ latest knife is a unique creation due to its design and features. In appearance, it is a small eye-catching pendant-amulet made of stainless steel. However, its versatility as an EDC (every-day-carry) knife rivals even the most popular pocketknife: the lightweight knife features a sturdy one-piece blade, easy one-hand retrieval, and flexibility. The latest addition to the Terrier Blades knives family is also very safe to wear due to its solid, roughed sheath.



At this time, Terrier Blades is collecting donations towards the Necky project: the company hopes to raise $35,000 by February 14, 2014. The funds will help cover production, marketing, e-commerce, and promotion costs.



“Our goal is to optimize the Necky to the benefit of our customers by offering the product at a suitable price reduction,” noted an article on the company’s Indiegogo page. “Eventually, we want to reduce the price by 20 percent.”’



In exchange for the support of its product, Terrier Blades is offering a number of perks to its contributors. Several versions of the Necky, as well as the entire collection, are available to individuals who back the project.



Individuals interested in learning more about Terrier Blades and the Necky can visit the company’s website for more information. Customers can also subscribe to Terrier Blades’ Facebook accounts for frequent updates from the company.



About Terrier Blades

Terrier Blades are high-quality, custom handmade knives by created by knife maker Peter Demmer. The knives are made from the highest quality stainless steels, such as 440, ATS 34, D2, CM 154, AUS 6 – 10 and powder metallurgical knife steels like S35VN, S30V, RWL 34, N690, and similar. Terrier Blades’ handmade products can be used for outdoors, camping, hunting, fishing, climbing, personal protection, utility and bush craft purposes. For more information, please visit http://www.terrierblades.com