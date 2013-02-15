Quality Life Resources Now Available Online to Help Achieve the Goal of Personal Growth & Accomplishment

Norwalk, CT -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/15/2013 -- People who often come across a variety of personal problems that hamper their growth and development can now access this helpful resource which is available online in the shape of a motivational article. The article written by Alana Johnson tries to throw light on every aspect of personal life that every human being should be concerned about while on the way to achieve their life goals. She maintains while trying to achieve a bigger goal in our life, one needs to keep continuing simple works that will ultimately make a person capable to reach the pinnacle of his or her life.



Alana reveals that appropriate behavior, love and compassion towards humanity, irrespective of caste, creed and racial preferences are the true path that can lead someone towards success. However, she also suggests not to maintain a disrespectful approach towards someone whose behavior is inappropriate and non-appreciable. According to her, the social harmony is the true necessity to help everyone achieve their personal growth in the society. She stresses upon the need of awaking our consciousness, which is an essential component enabling us to achieve our life goals in a successful manner.



Alana mentions that self complex is never good for the society where every individual strives to achieve his or her personally defined goals. This may give rise to personal clashes among the individuals which can disrupt the social harmony. She maintains that an individual’s personal growth objective should be inline with the societal development so that the social programs cannot be neglected at large. She critically acclaims that a human life is not meant for personal achievements only and one should keep in mind the problems that different communities face in the modern scenario.



Many social activists have hailed Alana’s thinking and her ways of motivating the mankind to strive for personal growth as well as community developments. They feel that she is playing her part in help maintaining a social coherence where people’s life purpose can remain focused towards the development of the mankind. One can access Alana’s complete article by following the link http://www.qualityliferesources.com/lifestyle/personal/.



About Alana Johnson

Alana Johnson is an author who writes for the Lifestyle category on Quality Life Resources. She lives in the small New England town of Norwalk and writes simple motivating articles that focus on self-improvement as well as the community welfare.



For Media Inquiries –

Company: Quality Life Resources

Contact Person: Alana Johnson

Website: http://www.qualityliferesources.com/lifestyle/personal/