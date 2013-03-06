Quality Lunch with Impressive Discounts at Quan12G

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/06/2013 -- http://quan12g.com/ is the website of a restaurant that is based in Tan Binh District in Ho Chi Minh city. This is a restaurant that provides people with a lot of lunch options. The company actually serves around 200 office workers around the region, every single day. This is certainly a proof of the quality of food served by the restaurant. This is probably the best option for those looking for com van phong.



The primary food served by the restaurant is rice, and it is served in many ways, depending on the day of the week. The restaurant does have a wide range lunch options that change every day. One can find the menu of the day by going to the restaurant's website. One will certainly be able to order food directly from the website. Offices can also book lunches for their employees through this website. Offices and working people will be provided with a lot of discounts and promotion offers as well.



The best part about the website is that there is a large variety of food- and the com van phong changes everyday, so one does not have to worry about becoming bored of the food. Since the food can be delivered to one's office or home, one does not even have to worry about going out in the hot summer sun and wait for their lunch in a crowded place. They can just get their food delivered to wherever they are and eat in absolute comfort. The food is cooked in a hygienic environment and is home- like as well, so one will certainly not get bored of the food real soon.



The restaurant offers comfort and taste. This is best suited for office workers, who have to find a good place where they can have com van phong everyday. It certainly helps that they will get discounts and special offers as well. To order the food and get it delivered, visit the website, http://quan12g.com/. One will be able to just add all the food that they want to their website and pay for it with their card. The restaurant will make sure that people get their meals on time, no matter what the weather or what the condition.



Media Contact

Website: http://quan12g.com/