Quality Online Marketing Campaigns Deliver Results, Low Cost, No Gimmicks, Says MINT Online Marketing

Pontyclun, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/05/2013 -- More for less: Quality online marketing campaigns deliver results, without needing to use gimmicks or spend a fortune, says MINT Online Marketing (MINT) CEO Richard Best. Leading up to the recent Valentine’s Day holiday, the company ran a Twitter competition for a client. Best discusses the campaign results, which were achieved without marketing gimmicks such as “buying fake followers to create a social media buzz or the promise of expensive free giveaways.”



The company for which MINT ran the online marketing campaign experienced a net increase of approximately 1,300 followers, explains Best, taking them from 1,100 followers to more than 2,400 followers in less than 10 days. The company is also reported to have gained more than 1,000 retweets in the process.



“This may not sound groundbreaking, but when you consider that the cost to the client for the prize was only £50, it brings the success of this campaign into perspective. The typical online marketing agency can only achieve these results by giving away something like an iPhone 5, which is a far more expensive investment.”



In an effort to assist companies, who according to Best, are “suffering from sub-standard online marketing,” MINT offers a variety of services that “deliver quality outcomes at good-value pricing.” The company’s product offerings include search engine optimisation (SEO), pay-per-click (PPC) advertising campaigns, and social media marketing (SMM) services, among others.



“It is easy to spend more money to get more traffic and sales online. But by comparison, the return on investment (ROI) may not benefit your bottom line. What is not so easy, but is something we have mastered here at MINT Online Marketing, is to help [small-medium-businesses] (SMBs) achieve significantly better results, at a lower cost.”



“We regularly achieve reductions in average cost per click (AvCPC) and more importantly cost per acquisition (CPA) of more than 30 percent for our clients,” Best continues. He encourages companies to compare online marketing providers, including the ROI for the marketing campaign and an agency’s promised level of participation, before making a final decision. “Customers should always choose online marketing agencies that are concerned with their bottom line.”



To inquire about MINT Online Marketing services, visit the company website (http://www.mintonlinemarketing.net/).



Incorporated in 2004, Mint Online Marketing is committed to "delivering quality outcomes at good-value pricing." The company's product offerings include search engine optimisation (SEO), pay-per-click (PPC) advertising campaigns, and social media marketing (SMM) services, among others—each designed to deliver results, at the lowest cost.



