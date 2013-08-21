Quality Performance Apparel for the Office or the Country Club

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/21/2013 -- With today's fast paced, on the go lifestyle being able to go between activities without having to have a full wardrobe change is really important.



That is where the Women's Performance City Polo comes in handy. It's a perfect shirt that is nice enough to wear to the office but also casual enough to wear to the Country Club. It has a relaxed fit for maximum comfort and movement with a drop tail. It has inherent moisture wicking to keep the wearer dry and comfortable no matter what the activity.



Having a wardrobe that is flexible no matter what the activity means people can focus time and energy on things that are really important.



Expert Brand has all the performance apparel to make running or walking a pleasant activity. The website http://expertbrand.com has a great selection and is easy to shop.



About Expert Brand

Expert Performance is a vertically integrated manufacturer of Performance Apparel. We have been making products both domestically and overseas for more than twenty years. Expert has been a leading innovator in the design and development of smart fabric technology to create and manufacture fashionable, high quality, functional garments for the active lifestyle, athletic, and sportswear markets. Our line of basic and specialty products cater to the needs of distributors, decorators, and retailers. We are proud to offer profitable opportunities to you, our partner.



For more information, visit Expert Brand’s website at http://expertbrand.com.



Media Contact

Adam Heimann

Director of Marketing / Media & PR

(786)266-9555

adam@expertbrand.com