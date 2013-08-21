Quality Performance Yoga Apparel

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/21/2013 -- Yoga is said to be one of the best ways to relieve stress. It's also said to be not only spiritually beneficial but also health wise physically and emotionally.



Having the right gear can also make yoga more enjoyable. The Women's Out on the Town Yoga pants from Expert Brand are a great product for wearing to yoga class and or just out and about for every day wear.



The Out on the Town Yoga Pants are made with 86% nylon and 14% spandex and a gusset for total comfort. They also have flat seams to minimize chafing and a hidden secure pocket inside.



Yoga practicers should be worried about how clothing will hold up or if it will be comfortable for class.



Expert Brand has all the performance apparel to make running or walking a pleasant activity. The website http://expertbrand.com has a great selection and is easy to shop.



About Expert Brand

Expert Performance is a vertically integrated manufacturer of Performance Apparel. We have been making products both domestically and overseas for more than twenty years. Expert has been a leading innovator in the design and development of smart fabric technology to create and manufacture fashionable, high quality, functional garments for the active lifestyle, athletic, and sportswear markets. Our line of basic and specialty products cater to the needs of distributors, decorators, and retailers. We are proud to offer profitable opportunities to you, our partner.



For more information, visit Expert Brand’s website at http://expertbrand.com.



Media Contact

Adam Heimann

Director of Marketing / Media & PR

(786)266-9555

adam@expertbrand.com