Quality Pet Products and Supplies at Pets Everywhere

Kilburn, South Australia -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/26/2013 -- PetsEverywhere.net offers a wide range of pets and pet supplies for pet lovers. From dogs to cats and rabbits to birds, the store also offers an exciting, adventurous and an unusual collection of other pets such as spiders, lizards, scorpions, snakes and other reptiles, arthropods and arachnids. The store also has top quality pet accessories such as health care products, toys, aquariums for water pets, food products, bedding and housing, etc. One must visit the store to see what an impressive range of pets and pet products that it has to offer.



The staff at PetsEverywhere.net is extremely professional and knowledgeable. They not only answer the queries that the pet owners have for them but also help their customers make informed decisions with regards to choosing a pet or buying the relevant accessories, healthcare products or food. The store has continuous supply of quality and specialty pet food. Apart from the general pet supplies and accessories they also have pet supplies for the rare and unusual pets. All these are offered at the best and affordable prices in South Australia.



Since each pet is different from the other, the nutritional needs also differ. The products that are available here meet the dietary requirements of pet food. The pet food is made up of quality ingredients and proven formulas that have been created by pet veterinarians and are approved by creditable organizations. It might be exciting to own a pet but it is equally responsible to take care of them and their feeding needs. It is important that they are taken care of at every stage of their lives. Certain pets such as rabbits, turtles, snakes, guinea pigs, etc. have special dietary requirements and they have to be attended to. All this information and more can be found on the site as mentioned below.



To know more about pets and pet supplies offered at the store visit website http://www.petseverywhere.net



About http://www.PetsEverywhere.net

Pets Everywhere, http://www.petseverywhere.net based at Kilburn, South Australia is a shop that offers pets and pet supplies. They offer all kinds of pets such as dogs, cats, rabbits, fish, mice, guinea pigs, birds, etc. The store also has high quality pet supplies such as food and accessories. Pet health care products are also provided here to ensure that the pets get the right medicine and care.



Media Contact

Media Relations - Pets Everywhere

Address: 442 Prospect Road, Kilburn, South Australia 5084

Phone: 08-8359-6599

Email: infome@petseverywhere.net

Website: http://www.petseverywhere.net/