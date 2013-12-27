Quality Pigment Products from Sun Colour Pigment

Hangzhou, Zhejiang -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/27/2013 -- The use of pigments for different purposes is quite common. Pigment can be used for solvents, chemicals, resins, paints, etc. One of the companies producing good quality pigment products is Sun color pigment. People can expect to find all types of pigments here and use them for printing materials or painting purposes. Organic pigments are known to be the best as they help in providing good color in the paint. These pigments are mostly found as powders and they are mixed with resins along with some solvent solution. The organic pigments can be found in two different groups i.e. extender pigments and prime pigments. People can expect to get these quality pigments at Sun Color pigment and get them at cost effective rates.



One can get exceptional lead chromate pigment, phthalocyanine pigment and other high performance pigment for their use. It is not easy to get quality pigment at good rates. One needs to make a good research for this and buy good quality pigments that can give fresh look and at the same time last for long time. People love to beautify their place with different colors. Modern homes have a nice mixture of paints and this also helps in keeping the house fresh. This is only possible if the pigment used in the paints is good enough and well manufactured. Not only home but the pigments are also used in the colors used in different printing materials.



The ink transparency, density, light resistance, heat resistance, all depend on the pigments used. Pigment helps in determining the concentration and the shade of the ink. This can only be achieved with the help of the experts and if this is not bought from the correct place then the quality of the paint will not be as expected and one might need to suffer. Having a look at different variety of pigments is important as they help in getting different look in the paints. If the physical and organic properties are good then one can expect to get value for their money. The organic pigments are considered to be environment friendly when compared to their inorganic origins. It is always good to get the organic pigments as they will ensure environment friendly paints that are good in quality as well. To have a look at the high performance pigment one can visit http://www.suncolorpigment.com while the phthalocyanine pigment can be viewed here http://www.suncolorpigment.com/p-Phthalocyanine-Pigment-135179/ . People looking for the lead chromate pigment can also visit the http://www.suncolorpigment.com/p-Lead-Chromate-Pigment-135189/Lead-Chrome-Yellow-34-135191 . These pigments are produced by experts and they ensure nice color density in the paints for different purposes.



About Sun color pigment

Website: http://www.suncolorpigment.com/

Sun color pigment is a company that has been manufacturing different colored pigments for all types of painting purposes. These pigments are well certified and manufactured after following good standards. People who want to have a look at more details can have a look at the site mentioned above.



Media Contact

Company : Hangzhou Henghao Pigment Chemical Co., Ltd.

Address : No. 2, Haoyun Rd,, Hangzhou, Zhejiang, China (Mainland)/311113

Phone : 86-571-88760952-2

Fax : 86-571-88760953

Email Id : sales@henghaopigment.com

Website : http://www.suncolorpigment.com