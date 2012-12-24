Quality Printing Provider 4OVER4.COM Launches New Line of Full Color Printed Buttons

Long Island, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/24/2012 -- Either as a gift item, or for promotional and marketing purposes, full color printed buttons from 4OVER4.COM are simply ideal. 4OVER4.COM is a leader in online printing services and a provider of quality digital and offset online printing services including flyer printing, label printing, large format printing, personalized labels and other custom printing applications.



Enjoy 5 unique and awesome promotional button products from 4OVER4.COM including:



Coaster Buttons - Enjoy photo-quality 3.5" x 3.5" coaster button printing with cork backing, only from 4OVER4.



Keychain Buttons - Perfect as a gift or promotional item, get great quality keychain buttons from 4OVER4 in 1" round buttons with attached Key-Chain backing and 2.25" round buttons with Attached Key-Chain Backing



Pinback Buttons - Pinback buttons are a classic, and 4OVER4 now provides you with quality custom locking pin buttons in 9 varieties including 1" Round Buttons with Locking Safety Pin, 1.25" Round Buttons with Locking Safety Pin, 2.25" Round Buttons with Locking Safety Pin, 3" Round Buttons with Locking Safety Pin, 3.5" Round Buttons with Locking Safety Pin, 2" x 3" Rectangle Buttons with Locking Safety Pin, 2.5" x 3.5" Rectangle Buttons with Locking Safety Pin, 2" x 2" Diamond Shaped Buttons with Locking Safety Pin and 2" x 2" Square Buttons with Locking Safety Pin.



Magnet Buttons - Stand out with quality and durable magnet buttons printing from 4OVER4. Enjoy 5 varieties including 1" Round Buttons with Magnet Backing, 1.25" Round Buttons with Magnet Backing, 2.25" Round Buttons with Magnet Backing, 3" Round Buttons with Magnet Backing and 2" x 2" Square Buttons with Magnet Backing.



Mirror Buttons - Whether as a gift for a friend or simply as a way to indulge your vanity, mirror buttons from 4OVER4 are a yes, yes, every time! Enjoy 2 great varieties including 2.5" Round Buttons with Mirror Backing and 3" Round Buttons with Mirror Backing.



“At 4OVER4.COM, we value our customers and continue to add new products and services as to maximize value for them. Our new buttons product is provided with the same guarantee of quality and affordability they’ve come to know and trust,” says Taso Panagiotopoulos, principal at 4OVER4.COM.



For more information about button printing services from 4OVER4.COM or for any updates or inquiries, please visit 4over4.com/printing/custom-buttons, email support (at) 4over4 (dot) com or call the 4OVER4.COM customer care line on 1-718-932-2700.



About 4OVER4.COM

Online printing company 4OVER4.COM, an NYC printing firm, is a green printing company that serves tens of thousands of clients nationally and whose printing New York facility began operations in 1999.4OVER4.COM provides unmatched technical and customer support and instant online pricing and ordering for full color printing services since 1999, 4OVER4.COM has offered free expert file review and free online proofs without any obligation to purchase. As a green printing company, we are strongly oriented towards sustainable environmental renewal, and we are happy to lead the way with environmentally and socially responsible printing practices and projects among national as well as New York Printers.