Quality Resource Center Announces Virtual ISO 9001 Quality Systems

Sunnyvale, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/03/2013 -- Maximizing bottom line results by embracing Virtual ISO 9001 Quality Management Systems is a powerful tool that is gaining popularity and greater acceptance in a wide variety of industries worldwide.



Given today’s uncertain global economy and intense competition, increasing numbers of business and market analysts are advising Organizations in all market segments of the need to streamline operations and maximize efficiencies in order to reduce costs. With budgets already tight, Companies seeking to achieve or maintain ISO 9001 Registration are also looking to save money in their Quality Management Systems efforts. Perhaps one of the most overlooked and least understood expenses lie in maintaining their Quality Management Systems



Silicon Valley based Quality Resource Center offers a full suite of cost-effective services to help dramatically cut costs while offering superior, measurable value to its clients. These include Virtual Quality Management Systems, consisting of outsourced Internal Auditing, Management Review, Continual Improvement, Measurement Systems Analysis, Statistical Process Control, Documentation Support, Process & Interactions Mapping, Vendor Quality development, training & certifications, and much more.



Successful companies everywhere know the value of compliance with an international Quality Management System. ISO 9001 is the most well-known and respected of these. No other program offers an easier way of getting on your customer’s approved vendor lists, thus making it easier to receive purchase orders for products and services.



“Virtual Quality Systems Management offers much more than just ISO compliance. Utilizing professional Quality Management Services can reduce overall costs by as much as 70%, while greatly enhancing the value provided by the Quality System. Furthermore, use of Quality Professionals offers vastly increases value to Executives, which is critical when making key budget choices regarding resources such as personnel, training, equipment, and infrastructure.“ remarked Dan Terry, President and CEO of Silicon Valley, California based Quality Resource Center.



“Quality Resource Center has been providing powerful expertise to a wide variety of companies in every market segment for nearly a quarter of a century. QRC serves more of these accounts than all competitors combined. A synergistic, high-value added, virtual quality management system offers unbeatable cost benefits as well as economy of scale.”



Whether an Organization is registered or compliant to the ISO 9001 (Quality), ISO 13485 (Medical devices), TS 16949 (Automotive), AS 9100C (Aerospace), or ISO 14001 (Environmental) Management System, Quality Resource Center can offer a professionally designed and executed, high value added program that will dramatically impact your bottom line.



About Quality Resource Center

Founded in 1990, Silicon Valley based Quality Resource Center has assisted thousands of clients in every market segment in achieving quality management systems goals. For a full preview of offerings, please visit www.QRCCENTRAL.com or call for a complementary telephone consultation. Or simply send an email through the website.