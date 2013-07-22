Quality Skincare Offers Products for Skin Lightening and Acne

St. Cloud, MN -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/22/2013 -- Quality Skincare helps those who are suffering from melisma or brown, patchy skin by offering a variety of products that reduce or eliminate age spots, “liver spots,” or other skin discolorations. Quality Skincare also has a line of products suitable for use to reduce or eliminate acne outbreaks.



Quality Skincare provides fast, effective relief from the problems of blemishes and dark spots on the skin. Users will notice a difference in just a few weeks with cleaner, clearer and more uniform-looking skin tones. Best of all, these products are available at a fraction of the cost normally associated with pharmacies and stores. By utilizing Quality Skincare’s online shopping and cutting out the overhead associated with stores, users can find these effective products at a much lower cost.



Quality Skincare includes the following in its line of products:



- Tri-Luma . Tri-Luma is the number one dermatologist-recommended treatment for melisma. This safe, proven triple-action cream contains hydroquinone, tretinoin and fluocinolone acetonide. Combining the three powerful ingredients have led to fast, effective results in reducing the appearance of brown spots on the skin. Some studies have shown that users find relief in as little as four weeks.



- Eldoquin. Hydroquinone 4% is the active ingredient in Eldoquin. With the active ingredient hydroquinone 4%, this revolutionary Eldoquin cream can be used to reduce the appearance of age spots then as needed for maintenance. Sun exposure should be avoided when using Eldoquin.



- Ultraquin. Ultraquin is available with or without sunblock. It is important for users to avoid exposure to UV radiation when using this and other age-spot reduction formulas to prevent recurrence of spots.



- Lustra. This new product uses ingredients that work four ways to protect, restore and maintain beautiful skin. Lustra contains hydroquinone to reduce production of excess pigment; antioxidants to protect against free radicals; alpha hydroxy or glycolic acid to enhance exfoliation; and moisturizers to protect and beautify skin.



- SkinLite. With hydroquinone, tretinoin and mometasone furoate as active ingredients, SkinLite cream treats moderate to severe melisma.



- Retin-A . This proven acne-fighting medication is a powerful treatment derived from Vitamin A. Available in 5 percent, 10 percent, gel and micro treatments, Retin-A cream not only reduces acne breakouts but helps improve the look of lines and wrinkles as well as discolorations left by acne. Retin-A is highly sought after because it is widely recognized for its ability to help the skin heal itself. When using this powerful cream, it is generally recommended that consumers avoid the sun.



- Differin. Differin is also based on Vitamin A and helps the skin to renew itself. It is used to treat severe acne outbreaks.



- Fluocinolone. Fluocinolone is a corticosteroid that reduces itching, swelling, redness and inflammation in the skin.



These and other great products are available through Quality Skincare. Consumers seeking the very best in skin care solutions are encouraged to visit http://www.skin-creamonline.com to find luxurious products that can help reverse the visible effects of time.



