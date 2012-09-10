Quality Suites Baton Rouge, LA

Baton Rouge, LA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/10/2012 -- Corporate life can be quite tiring so much so that you would come to a point where you would feel burned out. That being the case, you have to make sure that you take some time out for yourself. If you are in Louisiana, one place you could spend the day away in would be the Quality Suites Baton Rouge.



Quality Suites Baton Rouge launches the opening of its hotel in Louisiana. The said hotel is located at 1755 O’Neal Louisiana, Baton Rouge and houses 63 attractive guest rooms. Guests are greeted with free breakfast, coffee, local calls, newspaper, and wireless high speed service. Guests of the Quality Suites may also avail the seasonal outdoor pool where they can relax or do their work out in the exercise room.



Baton Rouge LA Hotel is ideally located in the city center. The hotel brings easy access to the Rural Life Museum and Rave Motion Pictures. It is accessible for dining, shopping, casinos and other major attractions like the Blue Bayou Water Park Hotels, LSU, and the Capitol District. Quality Suites is a non-smoking hotel and it is perfect for business and leisure travelers. Guest rooms are provided with flat-screen television with cable, desk, coffee maker, refrigerator, microwave, and iron with ironing board. Some rooms feature in-bath whirlpool and sofa sleeper.



Quality Suites is very convenient to all types of guests. Restaurants and Lounges are few miles away from the hotel. It is also nearby some business establishments like the Baton Rouge Zoo and Louisiana’s Governor’s Mansion.



So the next time you feel the need to let your hair down and find some semblance of normalcy in your life again, visit http://www.qualitysuitesbatonrouge.com



Contact

Baton Rouge, LA Hotel

1755 O'Neal Ln, Baton Rouge,

Louisiana, 70816, United States

Phone: (225) 615-8890

Fax: (225) 389-6350