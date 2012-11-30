Quality Tanks Launches Higher Storage Capacity Poly Water Tanks

Yatala, QLD -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/30/2012 -- They have come up with three new models of poly water tanks 750L, 5000L and 9000L. With the higher capacity tanks available at Quality Tanks, people will not have to buy multiple tanks for maximum water storage.



Polyethylene rain water tanks underground from the company are manufactured in their factory at Yatala using the best available polyethylene material in Australia. Ever since Quality Tanks started its operations, it has maintained its high standards in the industry and is now the leading supplier of highly durable poly water tanks and rainwater tanks.



Their strict quality process ensures that all their poly rain water tanks are of the highest standard and require a minimum amount of maintenance. They also produce rain water tanks with Anti Floatation Devices fitted on them for rain harvesting. Quality Tanks offer a complete rain water tank installation service as well as a supply and deliver option for customers in Australia.



Every treatment system in Australia is required to be tested for a period of time under the Australian/New Zealand Standard AS/NZS1546.3:2008 testing criteria for home sewage treatment systems. Quality Tanks is among the few companies in Australia which has got all state accreditation which are required to run a waste water treatment plant. Servicing of their high quality water wastage management system is not expensive at all with Quality Tanks.



The company is also known for providing the best post sales customer support. Quality Tanks are qualified specialists when it comes to manufacturing rainwater tanks and home sewage treatment systems from a raw product stage. They provide an all-round service throughout Brisbane, South East Queensland and down to the NSW border. Their products include Wastewater Treatment Systems, home sewage Treatment Systems, Water Tanks, etc. are preferred by local buyers.



About Quality Tanks

Quality Tanks was established on the Gold Coast, Queensland in 1973 with on-site rain water tanks as its main product. A preferred choice for both sewage treatment systems and rain water tanks by a large number of home building contractors, it has been manufacturing biocycle and envirocycle treatment systems. It offers professional and quality services to all the clients. The sales team is happy to discuss customer's individual needs/requirements.



To know more about the quality products of Quality Tanks, visit their website at http://www.qualitytanks.com.au/