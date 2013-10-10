Quality Tyres at Great Prices from Adelaide's Premium Tyre Specialists

Unley, South Australia -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/10/2013 -- John Murphy Tyre and Wheel Centre offers tyres for wide range of vehicles such as buses, 4WDs, Light Trucks, SUVs, Cars, Tucks, Tractors, Vans, Trailers, ATVs, Off-Road Vehicles and many more. Their extensive range of tyre sizes and patterns suit almost every vehicle on the road. They offers all kinds of high performance tyres, off-road, radial, spare, solid, winter, cushion and discount tyres. They offer the cheapest but quality tyres in Adelaide along with other services such as repairs and wheel alignment.



The store always has new stock of tyres from leading brands like Michelin, Bridgestone, Firestone, Cooper and Pirelli. They service all kinds of vehicles from domestic to commercial, industrial to fleet and heavy vehicles to motorsport. Aligning wheels, rotating and balancing tyres, arranging for fittings, repairing flats and punctures, etc. are some of the services offered for their customers in Adelaide. John Murphy Tyre and Wheel Centre offer the best quality second hand tyres both on-road and off-road in great range of sizes as well as treads to meet the varied needs of their customers.



Those looking for amazing deals on tyres, this is the right place to be. The professional tyre technicians provide customized services and provide advice to their customers while they choose tyres. They suggest the type of tyres based on the individual requirements and needs of the customers. If the customers are not sure of the type of tyre, the technicians will also help them select the best ones for their vehicles. Customers can be assured of finding the most affordable, safe, perfect and durable tyres for their vehicles. The company is known for their quality workmanship and excellent customer service. They are also known as one of the most popular and trusted tyre dealers in South Australia.



To know more about the products and services offered by John Murphy Tyres visit website www.johnmurphytyres.com.au



About http://www.johnmurphytyres.com.au

John Murphy Tyres, http://www.johnmurphytyres.com based at Unley, Australia are in the tyres business for the last 40 years. They have a huge selection of new tyres from Bridgestone, Firestone, Michelen, Cooper and Pirelli. They also deal with second hand tyres and offer services such as wheel balance and wheel alignment. The store operates in two locations Unley and Walkervill in Adelaide.



Media Contact

John Murphy Tyres

Address: 75 Unley Rd, Unley, Australia 5061

Phone: 1300-369-345

Email address: infome@johnmurphytyres.com.au

Website URL: http://www.johnmurphytyres.com.au/