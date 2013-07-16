Quality Wholesale Performance Apparel

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/16/2013 -- Performance apparel for running, walking, yoga and other activities is easy to find in retail stores.



Expert Brand makes quality performance apparel available on the wholesale level as well as from a newly redesigned retail website. Expert Brand has been making products domestically and overseas for over twenty years.



The wholesale catalog includes performance apparel for men, women and youth. There is a variety of style and color options sure to fit the needs of anyone. The catalog can be found by visiting http://wholesale.expertbrand.com



Expert Brand has all the performance apparel to make running or walking a pleasant activity. The website http://expertbrand.com has a great selection and is easy to shop.



About Expert Brand

Expert Performance is a vertically integrated manufacturer of Performance Apparel. We have been making products both domestically and overseas for more than twenty years. Expert has been a leading innovator in the design and development of smart fabric technology to create and manufacture fashionable, high quality, functional garments for the active lifestyle, athletic, and sportswear markets. Our line of basic and specialty products cater to the needs of distributors, decorators, and retailers. We are proud to offer profitable opportunities to you, our partner.



For more information, visit Expert Brand’s website at http://expertbrand.com.



