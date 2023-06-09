Qualtrics International Inc. (NASDAQ:XM) Investor Alert: Investigation over Possible Wrongdoing

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/09/2023 -- An investigation was announced over potential breaches of fiduciary duties by certain directors at Qualtrics International Inc.



Investors who purchased shares of Qualtrics International Inc. (NASDAQ: XM) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm concerns whether certain Qualtrics International Inc. directors breached their fiduciary duties and caused damage to the company and its shareholders.



Provo, UT based Qualtrics International Inc. operates an experience management platform to design and manage customer, employee, product, and brand experiences worldwide.



Qualtrics International Inc. reported that its annual Total Revenue rose from over $1.07 billion in 2021 to over $1.45 billion in 2022 and that its Net Loss increased from over $1.05 billion in 2021to over $1.06 billion in 2022.



Shares of Qualtrics International Inc. (NASDAQ: XM) declined from $49.03 per share in September 2021, to as low as $9.30 per share in October 2022.



