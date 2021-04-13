Quant Recruiter for Exciting Careers Throughout Singapore

Singapore -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/13/2021 -- The field of quantitative analysis is a fast evolving one and has had a big impact on investing strategies, business models and the structure of markets in recent years. The past decade has seen quants change the stock trading game and there is more to come if the predictions from some of the top quants are right. For example, we are likely to see advanced data science and systematic techniques come to play a much more embedded role in private market investing after witnessing the way in which they can be successfully applied to publicly traded securities. Machine learning in strategy development is forecasted to become much more commonplace while markets that are currently less populated by quants are going to be invaded in the coming years as enthusiasm increases. Models are also likely to evolve from being based mostly on historical data to a more fundamental and data-driven understanding of human behaviour. Instead of purely analysing past behaviours there will be more opportunity to measure and gain insight into human biases in a whole range of circumstances and this is likely to result in a whole suite of fresh models. These exciting predictions show that the future looks bright for quants - in Singapore and beyond.



For the financial services industry in 2021, talent remains one of the critical challenges - this is something Selby Jennings can attest to as a quant recruiter in Singapore. The past 12 months has ushered in great change in terms of options for recruitment and created a new swathe of operational and hiring risk.The outlook for many organisations is going to depend on the strength of the team and the ability of individuals to be flexible and resilient throughout recovery. The banking and financial services sector has undergone many periods of change in recent years, whether as a result of the impact of technology, competition or regulation. Finding opportunities to advance even during challenging times is something that businesses in this industry thrive at - made possible by having the right business-critical talent in place.



Selby Jennings brings an extensive range of resources to the table as a leading specialist recruiter for banking and financial services. This includes a network of one million mid to senior practitioners across more than 60 countries and contacts with the full spectrum of sector enterprises, from agile start-ups to internationally renowned finance companies. Located across 12 offices worldwide, Selby Jennings has a strong international reputation, as a quant recruiter and for the broader financial sector, which is combined with consultants' deep knowledge of the local market in Singapore. A range of permanent, contract and multi-hire solutions can be created to serve the deeply individual requirements of businesses within this dynamic industry.



Selby Jennings' team of passionate and committed consultants is continuously trained and supported by best-in-class technology and strategies. As part of the award winning Phaidon International group the team is now a go to recruitment partner of choice for 70+ world-leading companies. This global perspective is combined with a unique understanding of the local market in Singapore, acquired over the 15 years since the firm was first established. Areas of expertise extend across the entire banking and financial services sector in Singapore - Selby Jennings is a well-known quant recruiter and the team also specialise in corporate investment and banking, risk management, financial technology, investment management, sales and trading, commodities, legal & compliance and private wealth management. A swathe of opportunities is available through Selby Jennings in Singapore, such as C++ Programming Specialist [EFT Switches/Banking Payment], Senior Network Security Ops Specialist [Financial Services], Derivative Trader, SVP/VP [Cash Management Sales], Crypto Account Manager, Head of Distribution, Energy Trading Desk Assistant, Polymer Trader, Senior Accountant, Senior Philanthropy Advisor [Private Bank] and Crude Trading Analyst. For individuals keen to make a career-defining next move - and enterprises looking to recruit for the next phase of recovery and growth - the well resourced and specialist team at Selby Jennings in Singapore is an obvious recruitment partner of choice.



"The recruitment sector - like many others - has faced key challenges during the pandemic. Uncertainty and a more remote way of working and hiring have demanded creative and resourceful problem solving and an unwavering commitment from our team to ensuring our clients and candidates remain supported at all times," commented Luis Rolim, Global Marketing Director at Selby Jennings. He went onto say, "the agility and positivity of our team and their achievements in continuing to virtually secure and retain talent for clients on a global scale is something to reflect back on with pride."



To find out more information about quant recruiter in Singapore visit https://www.selbyjennings.sg



For any media enquiries please contact Gary Elliott at Iconic Digital – 020 7100 0726.



For all other enquiries please contact Selby Jennings: +65 3165 1400.



For more information about Selby Jennings SG services, please go to https://www.selbyjennings.sg.



About Selby Jennings

Selby Jennings creates a range of recruitment solutions that are designed to support the growth of organisations across the financial services sector. Transforming the way that hiring is handled is a tool that any business can use to build in resilience and potential even in challenging times.