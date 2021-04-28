Quant Recruiter Throughout the UK – 2021

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/28/2021 -- The past year has seen a great deal of progress in innovative areas of financial services such as quantitative analytics. Two key trends look set to dominate in 2021: Portfolio Construction/Optimisation and FICC Execution. As a quant recruiter we've seen demand for those with skills in both these areas start to spike. Portfolio Construction/Optimisation has been a growth area for several years now and many hedge funds have already invested in team building to support it. However, this is now a dominant trend in the StatArb industry and, as a result, there is an increasing need for candidates with the right skills. FICC Execution, the ability to research statistical execution models, measure transaction costs, manage trading infrastructure and oversee exchange connectivity is also another key trend in quants. This is being driven by the significant increase in trading of quant macro and systematic credit instruments.



Selby Jennings is a quant recruiter with a long history in the financial services sector in the UK. The firm has always shown a commitment to the most innovative and cutting-edge areas of the industry, investing in extensive training of consultants and high-end recruitment technology to provide dedicated support as a specialist quant recruiter. With more than 15 years in the industry the firm is now well established as a sector expert, supported by a 750-strong global workforce with a reach that extends to 60+ countries. Part of the firm's success has been the extensive network it has built up over the years, made up of more than a million mid to senior level professionals - this is a key resource in the financial services sector right now where senior talent with quants expertise is hard to find. Selby Jennings UK works with a broad spectrum of clients as a quant recruiter, from well-established financial services firms to agile, independent start-ups.



Insight and specialist understanding underpin the approach that Selby Jennings consultants take to supporting clients across the sector. The firm's expertise as a quant recruiter is supported by broader financial services recruitment capability in a range of areas, including private wealth management, risk management, financial technology and investment management. There are opportunities available through Selby Jennings UK at locations across the country, including London, Birmingham and Manchester. The firm has the advantage of being embedded in the local financial services market in the UK and also part of the Phaidon International Group, which has made it the recruitment partner of choice for hundreds world-leading organisations. Some of the roles currently available include: Corporate Communications Manager, Investment Management [VC opening], International Bank M&A Associate/VP, Head of Capital Raising [Boutique Asset Manager], Senior Short Term Power Trader and Front Office Trade Analyst. The firm is a key partner for organisations looking to build talented and resilient teams with specific expertise, as well as those individuals who are looking to make a career-defining next move.



"This has been a challenging time for the recruitment sector and uncertainty has been a constant factor. Despite this, we have proudly watched our team continue to support clients and candidates by streamlining talent acquisition in this industry and supporting ongoing growth," commented Luis Rolim, Global Marketing Director at Selby Jennings. He went on to say, "as 2021 progresses we will develop the work we have done responding to the challenges of virtually securing and retaining talent and continue to find new and innovative opportunities to enable our clients to make key connections on a global scale."



About Selby Jennings

Selby Jennings knows that building the right team isn't easy. However, with the support of the right hiring partner, access to key networks and contacts, it's possible to reimagine the process of recruitment to make it more positive, satisfying and productive.