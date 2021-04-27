Quant Recruiter USA - 2021

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/27/2021 -- This is a great time to be a quantitative analyst - even the impact of a global pandemic has barely slowed the demand for talented people. In fact, as a quant recruiter we have noticed that many of our liquidity providing clients had one of their best years in decades in 2020, and expect this to continue throughout 2021. There is obvious resilience in this area of banking and financial services and there are two key skill sets that are likely to be in demand across the buyside and the sell side throughout the year. The first of these is portfolio construction/optimisation, which is being driven by a focus on creating novel portfolio construction and optimisation techniques now that uncorrelated alphas are proving increasingly hard to come by. Candidates with skills in this field are increasingly in demand. The second skill set that is proving desirable is FICC Execution i.e. quantitative candidates with experience researching statistical execution models, measuring transaction cost, managing trading infrastructure, and overseeing exchange connectivity.



Selby Jennings has been acquiring experience and reputation as a leading specialist recruiter for the banking and financial services industry in the US since the firm was first established in 2004. As well as being a renowned quant recruiter the firm also provides permanent, contract and multi-hire solutions across a range of specialist areas, including corporate and investment banking, risk management, sales and trading and legal and compliance. As part of the Phaidon International Group, Selby Jennings is a recruitment partner of choice to hundreds of world-leading companies and benefits from being part of an extensive global network that reaches across 60 countries. The passionate and committed team has acquired deep market knowledge as a quant recruiter across the USA and the firm has a presence in major cities such as New York, Chicago, Dallas, Los Angeles, Charlotte, Boston and San Francisco.



Talent remains a constant challenge across banking and financial services, especially in an area such as quantitative research and trading where there is ongoing demand for key skills especially those outlined above. The team at Selby Jennings is trained on an ongoing basis to ensure consistently excellent service delivery and works with the latest technology to streamline hiring processes. The firm understands the value of people and has established a network of more than a million mid-to-senior professionals, as well as developing relationships with organisations across the global sector, from small, energetic start-ups to large financial services brands. Opportunities currently available via Selby Jennings in the USA include: Quant Researcher, ESG Analyst, eTrading Market Risk Manager [AVP], Senior Vice President Growth Equity [Technology], Investment Professional [Special Situations], Distressed High Yield Credit Analyst and Healthcare Analyst. For individuals seeking to make a strong move supported by an expert quant recruiter, and international organisations keen to build effective and resilient teams, Selby Jennings is a clear choice as a partner.



"The recruitment sector has faced challenges in the past year, as have many sectors of the economy. However, this has also provided an opportunity for our innovative and versatile team to prove just how far they are able to go in supporting the interests of clients and candidates," commented Luis Rolim, Global Marketing Director at Selby Jennings. He went on to say, "finding new ways to secure and retain talent has been essential to the consistently high-quality service that we've been able to provide to clients across the world looking to secure top talent for their business."



