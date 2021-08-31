Quant Research Neural Network Trained in a Single Day

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/31/2021 -- The idea of using neural networks in quants is not something that has always been met with particular enthusiasm. In particular the use of neural networks in derivatives pricing met with a lot of scepticism when the idea first surfaced, not least those who argued that neural networks could take far too long to train and were not exactly reliable. However, we have come a long way since Microsoft claimed over a year ago that a neural network running on Azure could speed up the calculation of derivatives by 20 times existing capacity. Since then, a neural network being used by Scotiabank has been trained within a single day to approximate outputs of the models it uses for derivatives pricing, improving the speed and accuracy of the bank's calculations. New ways of speeding up the training process have also been identified, including using sampled payoffs and sensitives of derivatives in the training process for neural networks and avoiding examples of prices.



Quant research training and analytics in the UK represents a key component of progress in a cutting-edge area of banking and financial services research. The use of tools such as neural networks could dramatically shift the way that derivatives are priced moving forward and this brings with it a whole wide range of different hiring needs. Established in 2004, Selby Jennings is a firm with extensive expertise across banking and financial services recruitment and a finger on the pulse of the latest trends affecting the market, including in quant research training and analytics in the UK. In addition to quantitative research and trading, the firm specialises in a number of other key areas, including private wealth management, risk management, financial technology, legal and compliance and corporate and investment banking. Through a range of permanent, contract and multi-hire solutions the firm is able to provide firms across the sector with resources to solve the key challenge of talent and give individuals opportunities to take career-defining next steps.



With a reach that extends across the UK, Selby Jennings is a firm with a nationwide reputation. This is backed by an extensive international profile that comes from being part of a network of 6 countries and integrated into the Phaidon International group, which means that Selby Jennings is a go to recruitment partner for hundreds of industry-leading enterprises. Consultants at the firm are trained with an ongoing focus, not just in terms of delivering exceptional service on a continuous basis but also staying on top of developments, including what's happening in specialist areas such as quants research training and analytics in the UK. All the team works with best-in-class recruitment technology and strategies and is encouraged to deepen insight and understanding of banking and financial services in the UK, and beyond. This focus has allowed Selby Jennings to streamline the process of recruitment to make it simpler and more effective for all involved. There are currently many different roles available via the firm, including: Senior Market Risk Analyst, Intraday Power Trader and Senior Data Engineer.



"Like many sectors, 2020 marked a defining moment for recruitment. Challenged by uncertainty, but unwavering in our commitment to our clients, we enter 2021 with a sense of duty to clients and candidates", commented Matt Nicholson, Managing Director at Selby Jennings Europe. He went on to say, "as we reflect on the challenges of virtually securing and retaining talent, we're inspired by a team who have demonstrated a remarkable ability to adapt and continue to help all our clients secure top talent on a global scale."



About Selby Jennings

Selby Jennings knows that building the right team isn't easy. However, with the support of the right hiring partner, access to key networks and contacts, it's possible to reimagine the process of recruitment to make it more positive, satisfying and productive.