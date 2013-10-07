Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/07/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Quanta Storage Inc. - Company Capsule market report to its offering

Synopsis

"Quanta Storage Inc. - Company Capsule" contains in depth information and data about the company and its operations. The profile contains a company overview, key facts, major products and services, financial ratios, financial analysis, key employees.



Summary

This report is a crucial resource for industry executives and anyone looking to access key information about "Quanta Storage Inc."



The report utilizes a wide range of primary and secondary sources, which are analyzed and presented in a consistent and easily accessible format. strictly follows a standardized research methodology to ensure high levels of data quality and these characteristics guarantee a unique report.



Scope

- Identifies crucial company information about "Quanta Storage Inc." along with major products and services for business intelligence requirements.

- Provides key ratios on company's financial performance.

- Identifies key employees to assist with key business decisions.

- Provides annual and interim financial ratios.



ReasonsToBuy

- Enhance your understanding of "Quanta Storage Inc."

- Increase business/sales activities by understanding customers' businesses better.

- Recognize potential partnerships and suppliers.

- Qualify prospective partners, affiliates or suppliers.

- Acquire up-to-date company information and an understanding of the company's financial health.



Key Highlights

Quanta Storage Inc. (Quanta) is a storage devices manufacturer based in Taiwan. The company designs, develops and markets optical storage devices. Its products include DVD-ROM, COMBO, DVD player module and external storage products. The company offers portable DVD players, compact disk-rewriteable and rewritable DVD's. Quanta also provides consumer electronics business. The company distributes its products to Taiwan, America, Asia and Europe. It operates its business through wholly owned subsidiaries. The company was founded in the year 1999. Quanta is headquartered in Taoyuan County, Taiwan.



Companies Mentioned



Quanta Storage Inc.



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